Twinsburg ice hockey opens season with a bang

Steve Batko

Correspondent

To say the least, the timing of having a new coach for the Twinsburg ice hockey program was a bit challenging.

Replacing veteran head coach Jim DiRosa, who did so much for the Tiger program, was quite a task. The plot thickened as COVID-19 struck and the program had to go on pause for safety reasons.

Fortunately, Twinsburg has the positive energy and experience of veteran assistant coach Rocky Bennardo.

Bennardo, a six-year assistant coach, takes over the helm and is getting plenty of help from his staff that includes Mike Johnston and Scott Craig.

The Tiger program will miss the graduating class last season that included Zak Filler, Nick Whitelaw, Travis Poznik, and the coaches’ son, Antonio Bennardo.

Antonio Bennardo received all-league honorable mention in 2019.

“I never played hockey and was introduced to hockey when my son joined the Twinsburg High varsity team as a freshman,” explained Bennardo, who has picked up and learned the co-ed sport at a rapid pace through the years.

A diverse ledger of coaching athletics at various levels is a strength of Bennardo, who has also been an integral part of Twinsburg AC Soccer. He has served as a coach, vice president and president of Twinsburg AC Soccer.

“I have also coached recreation league basketball as well as soccer, and baseball,” offered Bennardo.

Twinsburg finally opened the season after a pre-season and early season pause due to COVID-19.

The Tigers won 9-0 over Brooklyn Saturday..

However, the fact that Twinsburg hit the ice was the most important piece for Bennardo and his staff.

According to Bennardo, returning players include senior center Andrew Henderson, senior forward Ian Lashua, senior defender Colby Smith, senior forward Matt Bierworth, senior defender Chase Lowy, junior goalie Mark Schroeder, junior wing Cody Preston, sophomore defender Jackson Smith, junior wing Sarah Zammikiel, sophomore defender Aidan Johnston, and sophomore wing Sean Shirokov.

This early season, the Tigers are looking to build depth and experience within their lines.

Top newcomers, according to coach, include senior wing Brian Nesic, senior wing Anthony Sciarabba, sophomore wing Arianna Bennardo, sophomore wing Rachel Zammikiel, freshman defender Max Coleman, freshman wing Dominic Mistur, and freshman wing Vani Modl.

This winter, Twinsburg hopes to compete and improve each contest.

“We compete in the Blue South Division (of the Greater Cleveland League) and we should be contenders in our division,” said Bennardo.

Last season, Twinsburg ran into a battle-tested group of skaters in first round sectional action in fourth-seeded Hunting Valley University School. The 11th-seeded Tigers lost 10-0.

In upcoming action this campaign, youthful Twinsburg will host Brecksville Jan. 17 (12:30 p.m.) and play at Lyndhurst Brush Jan. 23.

Twinsburg’s home contests are held at the Dan Kostel Recreation Facility in Garfield Heights.