Greenmen fall in overtime in opener

Kent Weeklies

In their first game on November 21, the Aurora ice hockey team faced off against division foe Orange at The Pond in Auburn. The Lions prevailed in overtime, 2-1.

In a tight defensive battle, Orange forward Jason Kornbluth and Greenmen forward Nathan Funk scored the only goals in regulation, as both teams went to an eight-minute sudden death overtime period.

Both teams traded chances in the extra frame, but Lions forward Zach McCarron wristed a shot past Greenmen goalie Nolan Sullivan three minutes into overtime to win the game for Orange.

“It was a tough loss for us, but I think there are positives we can take out of it as well,” said Aurora coach John Sheridan. “We know we need to get better every day in practice and we’ll be confident facing this team the second time around later in the year.”