Hannah Salgado qualifies for national gymnastics championships

Balance is defined as a condition in which different elements are equal or correct proportions.

Balance is something that Aurora High School freshman Hannah Salgado has a keen awareness. She balances a challenging school workload, including an honors and AP course while participating in high school track and field and competing in the highly competitive world of private club gymnastics.

Somehow, Salgado makes it all come together in a harmonious if not chaotic balance.

Gymnastics has always been a passion for the Aurora freshman and she recently added stress to her balance equation by competing and placing in the high school state meet and then competing and placing in the private club state and regional competitions all in a span of a month.

In the regional meet, the top seven gymnasts move on to the national competition. Salgado placed third at the Region 5 gymnastics meet where she competed against gymnasts from Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio. This third-place finish assured her a spot at the Eastern National Championships in College Park, Georgia where she will compete with some of the top gymnasts in the country in May.

As if this wasn’t enough, in between this hectic gymnastics schedule, Hannah is an honors student and she also competes for the Aurora track & field team in the pole vault, 200 meters and 4x200 relay.

Salgado says that it can get pretty stressful and an important part of maintaining balance is organization and planning.

“I’m not the best planner in the world but my parents keep challenging me to take responsibility for my own schedule," she said. "Sometimes that means that I forget water bottles, forms or I double book something but it all works out."

Salgado also credits her high school teachers and her gymnastics and track coaches.

“They have been flexible and have helped me maintain my commitments," she said. "I couldn’t do it without them.”

Salgado takes all of this temporary imbalance in stride as she is still negotiating the first-year adjustments that come with leaving the comfort of Harmon Middle School and joining the ranks of Aurora High School.

Salgado says the athletics and schoolwork keep her more than busy, but she says her strategy is to take it one day at a time and not worry too much about the future and what she can’t control.