Freshman Hannah Salgado makes All-Ohio

Staff report

It has been close to two decades since the state gymnastics meet last saw a participant from Aurora.

Even then, the Greenmen didn’t officially have a gymnastics team (Aurora officially participated as a gymnastics team about 10 years ago).

Jennifer Kingure, the 2003 Aurora freshman gymnast, didn’t know at the time that it would be 18 years later and that it would take another Aurora freshman to again wear the green leo at state.

Freshman Hannah Salgado did just that as she represented the Greenmen at Hilliard Bradley in Columbus at the state meet.

Salgado placed 10th on bars, 16th on vault and 31st on floor. She made All-Ohio for bars by placing in the top 10 of an individual event at the state meet.

It has not been an easy road for the freshman as she had to not only contend with a COVID-shortened season but she also contracted Lyme disease in July which kept her out of gymnastics for over two months.

At the time, Salgado couldn’t even get out of bed and walk much less go to the gym to work out. After some relapses Salgado got back into her routine of 15-20 hours a week in the gym. Her perseverance paid off with a trip to state.

Salgado recognizes the number of people that it took to get her to this point. Aurora gymnasts from the past 10 years sent Salgado a “care package” of letters of encouragement before the state meet. Salgado said this was one of the best parts of her experience as she knew she was representing more than just herself, she was representing past, present and future generations of Aurora gymnasts.

She complimented her high school coaches, lead by Gina Javorek, who have been so instrumental in her run to state. Salgado also mentioned one coach in particular (Coach Ron) which gave her some valuable last-minute advice on her bars and vault which calmed her and help her place in the top 10 in bars. Salgado’s club coach, Diane Renzi, was also a key in helping in this journey. Renzi has coached Salgado since she was in the first grade.

“Coach Renzi is like my second mom and knows what I am capable of doing even when I doubt myself," said Salgado, who said competing in high school gymnastics can be different from club gymnastics but the one thing she noticed in competing as a Greenman was the outpouring of support from the athletic department and Aurora High School.

"It really feels like we are one big family,” said Salgado.