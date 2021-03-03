Freshman Hannah Salgado qualifies for state meet

Special to The Advocate

Aurora freshman Hannah Salgado made advanced to the state gymnastics meet on Saturday at Mentor High School.

Salgado will represent the Greenmen at the state meet next week at Hilliard Bradley High School in bars, vault and floor.

Also competing at the district meet for Aurora was Kaitlin Zgonc in the beam, where she placed 24th with a score of 8.875.

"I am grateful I had the opportunity to compete at the district meet," said Zgonc. "We really work hard year-round to compete so to make district as a freshman is a great experience. I am looking forward to the next three years competing for Aurora.

"I do want to wish Hannah so much luck at the state meet<" she added.

Salgado and Zgonc have been competing in gymnastics together since they were both in the second grade.

Thirty schools and 136 participants competed in the Northeast district meet, which has some of the more elite gymnastics teams in Ohio.

Salgado finished sixth on the bars with a score of 9.175, was tied for 17th on the vault (9.0) and was 17th on the floor (8.95). She was one of only three freshmen to advance from the Northeast district to the state meet and she is the only freshman competing on the bars.

Salgado missed the clean sweep of advancing on all four events when she uncharacteristically fell twice on the beam.

“Hannah is typically so consistent on beam and this was the first time this season that she fell," said coach Gina Javorek.

"It’s just one of those things that you have to get out of your mind and move forward," added Salgado.

Salgado said another reason to be excited about her accomplishment is that her mom, Amanda (Bird) Salgado, competed at the state meet in all four years for Twinsburg High School.