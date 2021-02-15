Young Twinsburg gymnasts compete well in postseason

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Dipping their toes in the ultra-competitive post season was a positive experience for the Twinsburg High gymnastics team.

A squad with so much young promise, Twinsburg was not shocked by the sectional meet waters.

For many Tigers, it was their sectional debut and it was a good one!

Twinsburg competed at the sectional meet Saturday at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena in Tallmadge.

Twinsburg finished sixth out of 24 teams with a team score of 128.750.

Kenston won the team crown with a mark of 145.050, followed by Hudson (142.325), Mentor (135.375), Solon (134.875), Chardon (130.375) and Twinsburg.

For the Tigers, it was good to see the club finish ahead of some solid teams from West Geauga and Uniontown Lake.

As a team, Twinsburg registered a strong fifth-place effort on the balance beam with a combined mark of 34.675.

The top four teams and top 12 individuals in each event from the sectionals advanced to the Division I district championships at Mentor High Feb. 27.

In the all-round competition, freshman standout Josie Davis placed 16th overall with a mark of 34.075.

Davis has strong scores in the vault (8.475), uneven bars (8.425), the beam (8.600), and in the floor exercise (8.575).

Having the best finish for the Tigers overall, Davis shined in her post season debut by placing 13th overall on the vault.

In the floor exercise, Davis was 17th overall with a fantastic routine and was 19th on the bars.

Freshman Alyssa Whitescarver also opened some eyes and she was 24th overall in the all-around with a score of 32.650.

Whitescarver had marks of 8.425 on the bars, which tied for 19th overall, plus she had an 8.400 on the beam, 8.225 in the floor, and 7.600 on the vault.

Senior Katy Okuma was 37th in the all-around for the Tigers with a mark of 30.750.

Okuma posted an 8.600 on the beam, 8.175 in the floor, 7.450 on the vault, and 6.325 on the bars. She tied for 21st overall on the beam!

Another experienced Twinsburg athlete had a good meet as junior Ellie Kneisal led the Tigers on the beam.

Kneisal registered a sensational mark of 8.875 on the beam, which put her 19th overall! She also posted an 8.050 in the floor exercise.

Twinsburg seniors Abbey Maurer and Alexis Frazier competed on the vault and posted scores of 7.550 and 7.400, respectively.

The Tiger seniors will be sorely missed in the program for their vast dedication.

Freshman Katie Novak posted an 8.100 in the floor, 7.350 on the vault, and 6.100 on the bars.

Another Twinsburg freshman, Ella Coyne, added an 8.050 on the beam and 6.750 on the bars, collecting valuable experience in the process.

Cece Radicelli contributed to the cause.

Radicelli registered solid marks with a 7.250 in the floor exercise and 6.275 on the bars. Radicelli also competed in sectional diving competition for the Tigers’ swimming team.

Freshman Cassandra Appell also competed in the sectional meet and nailed a score of 8.0 in her solid post season debut on the beam.