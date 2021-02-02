Aurora gymnasts compete in two events

Amanda Salgado

Special to The Advocate

Aurora freshmen Kaitlin Zgonc, Kassidy Fry and Hannah Salgado completed in two recent gymnastics events.

On January 24 the girls competed against West Geauga, Orange, Chagrin, Westlake and North Olmsted. There were a total of 29 girls in the competition.

All three Aurora girls placed in the top eight for the all-around competition — Salgado placed second (35.00), Zgonc placed seventh (32.25) and Fry placed eighth (32.00).

The girls also placed well on the individual events.

Zgonc placed third on bars (8.20) and sixth on beam (8.20), Fry placed third on vault (8.60) and fifth on floor (8.40) and Salgado placed first on bars (8.85), second on vault (9.0), second on beam (8.55) and fourth on floor (8.6).

On January 30 the Aurora team faced Twinsburg.

Salgado placed first in the all-around (35.85), first on bars (9.1), first on beam (8.75), second on floor (9.25) and second on vault (8.75).

Zgonc placed fourth on beam (8.45) and fifth in the all-around and just barely missed placing on floor with an 8.8.

Fry competed in all four events but those scores were not available at press time.

A fourth member of the team, Nina Turba, has been unable to compete due to injury.