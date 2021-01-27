Gymnasts begin the season with pair of competitions

Kent Weeklies

Two members of the Aurora gymnastics team competed against athletes from Hudson, Mayfield, Orange, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and Chagrin Falls recently.

Hannah Salgado placed first in the all-around with a score of 35.55. She was first on floor exercise with 9.15, first on beam with 8.70, first on bars with 9.0 and second on vault with 8.7.

Kassidy Fry placed fourth on vault (8.0), fourth on beam (8.35) and fifth in the all-around (31.70). She also had competitive scores on bars with (7.20) and floor (8.15).

In a second meet, Salgado was first place all-around (36.0), first on beam (9.4), second on bars (9.05), third on vault (8.7) and fifth on floor (8.85).

Fry was fourth all-around (32.05), fourth on vault (8.2), fifth on beam (8.85) and also scored 7.75 on floor and 7.25 on bars.

Both Salgado and Fry are freshmen.

The other members of the team are sophomores Nina Turba and Kaitlin Zgonc.