Hudson Junior gets back in the swing after a year off

HUDSON — The biggest event on Summit County's golf calendar returns to Firestone Country Club this week,

Just to the north, however, golfers from the other end of the age scale from the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship have their own international tournament.

The Hudson Junior Invitational returns to The Country Club of Hudson this week, welcoming back dozens of young golfers after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Tournament chairman Peter Eells doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with the Senior Players.

In fact, he noted several former Junior players will golf at Firestone this year, including 1983 Junior champion John Daly and 1988 champion Phil Mickelson.

"You’ve got a couple of alumni here who are playing at Firestone," Eells said. "That's really good to see."

Eells said it was also nice to see this year's field at the Junior return to "normal" levels. Although there are not as many international players as in years past, the CCH plays host to 140 golfers this week.

"It feels pretty good. It’s a little bit back to normal," he said. "I think these kids went through a whole summer of playing tournament golf, so they know what to do.

"I feel like we’ve got a lot of Pennsylvania kids, a lot of Ohio and Indiana kids. I don’t think we got the IMG Academy crowd [from Florida] come up this year."

Tournament operations manager Jeff Camp Sr. said the decision to cancel last year's tournament was a tough one, but playing in the height of the pandemic would have been "a logistics nightmare."

"That was the big problem — kids coming from out of state and what to do with the parents," Camp said. "We've got a good group of kids this year, probably the best group of kids we’ve had in 15 years."

Tournament director Jeff Camp Jr. said there were long discussions about trying to play the tournament in 2020, but the CCH could not make it work.

"We made the decision for everyone’s safety," the younger Camp said. "I’d rather err on the side of caution for our members, staff and the players.

"I think everybody was getting back to to normal this year. There’s a lot of competition in junior golf. I think everybody understood that last year was a one-off."

All three tournament officials noted the absence of the tournament last year was not a major financial blow for the CCH.

However, they lamented the fact the event was unable to provide its usual charitable donations last year.

Eells said he expects to offer about $25,000 to charity from this year's tournament, including a donation to Akron Children's Hospital.

A new aspect of this year's tournament is the Junior's partnership with the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. The winner and runner-up at the Junior will receive a free pass to the regional level of the NB3 tournament with a chance to play in the national finals in November.

"To be able to get a spot in the Begay is a great opportunity," Eels said. "They’re pretty big tournaments and have a lot of exposure. They’re carried on the Golf Channel."

As for this year's Hudson Junior, both the boys and girls' fields look set for a tight finish after two rounds of play.

On the boys side, Stow native Jack Vojtko — a rising sophomore at Archbishop Hoban — had a huge opening round Tuesday with a 5-under 67.

Vojtko held the lead until the 17th hole on Wednesday, when a triple bogey upset an otherwise solid round.

Despite shooting a 4-over 76 in round two, Vojtko remained tied for the lead at 1 under for the tournament heading into Thursday. He is looking to become the first Stow resident to win the Hudson Junior since Ian Holt in 2013.

Tied with Vojtko at 1 under is Strongsville native Nick Piesan, a rising junior at Cleveland St. Ignatius. Indianapolis native Leo Wessel (even) will round out the final trio, which will tee off at 11:16 a.m. Thursday.

2019 champion Bryce Reed of Delaware is back in the top 10, as he sits tied for eighth pace at 5 over.

Tallmadge graduate Darin Hudak and Hudson senior Ryan "Coop" Pamer are tied for 15th place at 6 over.

In the girls tournament, Jackson senior Avery Wright is the lone golfer at even par, following rounds of 75 Tuesday and 71 Monday. Par is 73 for the girls tournament.

Wright will have a familiar rival in the final trio, as GlenOak junior Madison Reemsnyder sits two strokes behind after a round of 72 Wednesday. Dublin native Audrey Ryu (1 over) will round out the final trio, which will tee off at 1:08 Thursday.

Tied for fourth at 4 over is Fremont native Katie Dull, who has had anything but a dull tournament. After shooting an 83 on Tuesday, Dull smoked the course with a round of 67 Wednesday, which was the low round of the day for both boys and girls.