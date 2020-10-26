Tallmadge's Hudak shines, Stow and Hudson grind at state golf tournament

Susan Jenior

Correspodent

As the weather got colder, golfers from Summit County sharpened their game on the final day of the OHSAA Division High School Golf Championships at The Ohio State University Golf Courses in Columbus Oct. 24.

One of the most dramatic moves of the day was in the Division I boys tournament as Darin Hudak of Tallmadge finished his high school career, firing a one-over-par 72 on a tough Scarlet Golf Course.

After an opening day, 18-hole round of 82, Hudak settled down and did what he had been doing all making a golf course his own.

The combined total of 153 tied him for 14th in the state, just 11-over-par for the 36 holes.

So good was Hudak’s round that he had only four bogeys for the day with three birdies sandwiched in between 11 pars.

Hudak thanked his coach, Jon Shomo, for supporting him through his four years of high school golf.

The Blue Devil golfer now heads to Bowling Green State University to play for coach John Powers, recent winner of the Apprentice Division of the Northern Ohio PGA Denny Shute Matchplay Championship.

When the tournament was concluded, Stow-Munroe Falls finished as the ninth best team in the state of Ohio in Division I.

Stow finished just five strokes shy of seventh place and one stroke out of eighth to Lakota East and Ashland, respectively.

Dan Page fired the best for Stow, following his 78 on the first day with an 84, good for 43rd place. Dylan Dunn made the most of his second round, carding a 78 after an opening round of 83.

Max Crookston was consistent, firing rounds of 80-79 for 34th place and Ben Skirpac took the tie for 45th place with rounds of 81-83. The Bulldogs were also pushed by Brandon Beck who landed in 54th place with rounds of 81-86.

The Bulldogs have a rich history at the state tournament and continued that string of appearances at this year’s state tournament. Since 1969, Stow has made the trip to Columbus six times. This season made the seventh.

Like Stow, the Hudson boys have found themselves at the state tournament competing successfully. Since 1972, Hudson has taken a full team to the state tournament an outstanding 17 times, finishing as the runner-up team twice.

This year’s players continued that rich tradition, taking home 10th place.

Coop Pamer was the best on the Explorer’s team, adding a 75 to his opening round 79.

The team’s scoring for the state final included: 56th Ben Basta (89-80), 58th Andrew Yard (81-90), 63rd Jackson Choi (92-85) and 66th Josh Pethel (91-87).

Everyone at the state tournament was cautious, following COVID-19 guidelines. Golfers were unable to scoreboard watch with results posted at the end of the tournament online. Golfers and coaches were able to watch the scoring online this season.