Third district berth is no charm for Twinsburg golfer Blaze Tanner

Steve Batko

Correspondent

A third trip to the Division I district championships for Twinsburg’s Blaze Tanner was something to be cherished.

The third time, however, was not a charm.

Tanner’s third district berth unfortunately did not produce an individual berth to the state championships, but the senior had some strong moments in this year’s post season.

“Unfortunately, Blaze did not advance to states,” said Twinsburg head coach Scott Levey.

To get to this point, Tanner claimed the fourth and final individual berth to the Pine Hills Division I District championships in Hinckley Oct. 12.

The top four teams and individuals from the Pine Hills District tournament advanced to the upcoming state championships.

Tanner carded an 80 as he fired a 38 on the front nine and had a round of 42 on the back nine to kick off the district.

“Blaze teed off on the back nine and although he played well in his practice round, his first nine was a 42 and then turned it around on the front and shot a 38,” explained Levey.

Levey was disappointed that Tanner couldn’t make the cut in his final campaign.

“He (Tanner) is truly a nice kid and deserved to go to states because he hits the ball further than anyone else,” said Levey.

“However, Blaze needed to shoot at 73 to make it to states,” stressed Levey.

The individual state qualifiers out of Pine Hills included Massillon Jackson’s Ben Ramold (72), Walsh Jesuit’s Ben Cors (72), Jackson’s Zach Sieverts (73) and Tallmadge’s Darin Hudak (73). All four golfers were seniors.

Hudson’s Ben Basta was the medalist with a 69 (34/35).

In sectional tournament action, Tanner nailed down the fourth and final district berth as he carded a 40 on the front nine and fired a 39 on the back nine. He placed 17th overall in the tourney.