Stephens' season ends with tough district tournament

Steve Batko

Correspondent

A rare two-time district qualifier, Twinsburg’s Lyndsey Stephens competed for a possible berth to the Division I state girls golf championships, but came up shy.

A sophomore, Stephens competed at the Division I District Championships Oct. 13 at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club in Hudson.

The top four teams and the top four individual finishers advanced to the state championships.

Stephens registered a round of 95 at districts, which was tied for 57th overall out of 96 total competitors. She placed 37th overall as an individual.

It was a long day as on the front nine, Stephens held her own by carding a solid round of 45 for youthful Twinsburg.

Kent Roosevelt’s Maren Seaholts (79) won a playoff round over Olmsted Falls’ Alyson Veverka (79) for the fourth and final individual state tournament berth.

The other individual state qualifiers out of the Ellsworth Meadows district were Magnificat’s Cara Heisterkamp (74) and Solon’s Kaitlin Kormuth (75).

Showing just how deep and strong this district was, last year’s Ohio runner up in Division I, GlenOak’s Madison Reemsnyder, did not make the cut.

In sectional action, Stephens fired a round of 86 as she carded an impressive 41 on the front nine holes at Fox Den and a 45 on the back nine.

Stephens tied for 14th-place overall in sectional play, but among individual players not on qualifying teams, she grabbed the fourth and final berth to the district championships.

This fall at the Suburban League Tournament at Ellsworth Meadows, Stephens fired a round of 86 (41/45) to finish third overall for the Tigers.