Aurora boys and girls golf teams revel in excellent seasons

Susan Jenior

Correspondent

The phrase a season to remember is often overused but in the case of the Aurora boys and girls varsity golf teams, it is perfect.

The Greenmen boys won the championship in the American Division of the Suburban League, and the Greenmen girls moved up one place to third from 2019.

Both teams were represented at the district tournaments, just missing the opportunity to advance to the OHSAA Division I state tournaments.

Both teams are primed to have excellent seasons in 2021 as well.

Aurora's boys. the champions of the Suburban League American Conference were led by senior Luke Radis. He started the season making a statement by earning medalist honors at the first-of-four tournaments, firing a 67 on the par 71 fairways at Ellsworth Meadows in Hudson.

Max Devins and Alex Ventimiglia fired identical 80s to make the top five scores of the tournament.

So good was Aurora’s score starting the season that they buried the second place team, Medina Highland, by 18 strokes.

The Greenmen finished with undefeated match record (12-0) and finishes in first place at Pine Hills, second place at Windmill Lakes and first place at Good Park to secure the league championship.

All of Aurora’s starting five — seniors Radis and Mason Wolkov, sophomore Jude Abbass, Ventimiglia and Devins — were named to the first team Suburban League.

The Greenmen scoring averages included a low of 37.6 for nine holes for Luke Radis and a high of 41.56 for Abbass and Ventimiglia.

Just for good measure, the team won the Nordonia Classic.

Playing in the Division I sectional in Ravenna, Radis captured medalist honro firing a 74 and advanced to the Pine Hills district, but missed going to the state tournament.

With three underclassmen on the team that won that American Division championship, anyone would forgive coach David Munson for looking ahead to the 2021 golf season.

Meanwhile, coach George Snider, in his first season as the coach of the Aurora girls, was always happy when he talked about the Greenmen.

“We are going to surprise a few people this year,” said the former Aurora baseball coach.

Snider was right.

With a team filled with underclassmen, led by freshman Brooklyn Millard, Aurora gave a few in the Suburban League American Division a scare and advanced, as a team, to the district tournament.

The girls put together a 9-4 record at matches this season and finished third in each of the Suburban League American division tournaments.

Aurora started their season winning the Lady Rider morning flight at the Fairways of Twin Lakes and never looked back.

Millard was the leader every coach seeks.

Earning Player of the Year honors in the Suburban League American Conference, Millard put everyone on notice, shooting at 78 at the first Suburban tournament and then taking medalist honors at the second at Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls, firing a 71, a four stroke cushion over Emily Krutkiewicz of Medina Highland.

Also earning all-league honors from the Aurora girls team: Anjali Mishra named to second team and Kayla Tejada an honorable mention.

Millard put up a 72 at Fox Den for runner-up medalist in third tourney and runner-up again at Ellsworth Meadows at the Suburban League final firing a 75 at Ellsworth Meadows.

It was typical of Millard as she fired a 70 to earn medalist honors at the morning flight of the Lady Rider tournament and continued to take first at almost every match.

At the Lady Rider, the team demonstrated their balance and depth as Mishra fired an 85, Emily Pierce, a 94, and two players tied for 106, Kayla Tejada and Nina Newkirk.

The roster of players for Aurora includes Cameron Custer, Nikol Newkirk and Page Manav with no seniors on the entire roster.

While the team battled a few players missing part of their season due to COVID-19 issues (not testing positive but in classrooms around students who did), they remained solid as they placed fourth in the OHSAA D1 Sectional tournament at Fox Den.

Millard fired a 73 with Anjali Mishra an 85, Emily Pierce a 99 and Kayla Tejada an 88 to take fourth place just three strokes behind Nordonia and three strokes ahead of Stow, the champion of the Suburban League National Division. Millard’s 73 was again the best of the tournament with Anjali Mishra’s 85 placed her into the top dozen golfers.

The team’s outstanding season came to an end at the OHSAA District Tournament with a 12th place finish.

As parents and fans watched the team improve throughout the season, it was also a benefit for the team they had three great golf courses that welcomed them: Tanglewood Golf Course in Chagrin Falls, and Barrington Golf Club and Club Walden, both in Aurora.

George Snider often said, at matches and tournaments, how proud he was of the team.