Nordonia girls golf earns historic trip to district tournament

The Nordonia girls golf team made history Oct. 7 at the Division I sectional golf tournament at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow.

Nordonia shot a school-record low score of 342 at the Fox Den sectional, which was good for third place. With the top four teams at Fox Den qualifying for districts, the Knights qualified for the district tournament as a team for the first time in school history.

Medina Highland ran away with the sectional title with a score of 309, followed by Kent Roosevelt (338), Nordonia and Aurora (345) in the other district qualifying spots.

The Knights finished ahead of National Conference rivals Stow-Munoe Falls (fifth, 348) and Hudson (sixth, 356).

Nordonia was led sophomore Christine Nagy, who shot a round of 81 and finished seventh in the individual race. Aurora's Brooklyn Millard won the individual title with a round of 73.

Knights senior Ally Siewert will make her third straight trip to districts after reaching the previous two years as an individual. Siewart shot a round of 85 at Fox Dex.

Sophomore Larisa Golembiewski and freshman Brooke Barnes each shot rounds of 88 to round out the scoring rounds for Noronia. Sophomore Maci Taylor also played at Fox Den and shot a round of 110.

By advancing, the Knights earned a shot to play at the Division I district tournament on their home course: Elsworth Meadows in Hudson.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the Division I state golf tournament, which is set for Oct. 23 and 24 on Gray Course at The Ohio State University in Columbus.