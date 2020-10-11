Twinsburg's Stephens advances to district girls golf tournament

Steve Batko

Correspondent

With the poise of a veteran, Twinsburg’s Lyndsey Stephens responded to the pressures of tournament play.

The Tigers competed at the Division I sectional tournament at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow Oct. 7.

For the 18-school tournament, the top four teams and four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to district action.

A talented sophomore, Stephens became a two-time district qualifier.

Stephens fired a round of 86 as she carded an impressive 41 on the front nine holes at Fox Den and a 45 on the back nine.

In all, Stephens tied for 14th place as Aurora freshman Brooklyn Millard was the medalist with a superb round of 73.

For non-qualifying teams, Stephens grabbed the fourth and final berth to the district tournament.

Stephens will now battle at the Division I district championships Oct. 13 at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club in Hudson.

A budding star for the building Tiger program, Stephens recently placed third at the Suburban League Tournament at Ellsworth Meadows. She fired a round of 86 (41/45).

At the Stow sectional, Solon sophomore Kaitlin Kormuth had a round of 79 to gain an individual berth along with Stow’s Ellie McCoy (82), Hudson’s Delaney DiGeronimo (83), and Stephens.

As a team, youthful Twinsburg finished 14th with a round of 414.

The qualifying teams included Medina Highland (309), Kent Roosevelt (338), Nordonia (342), and Aurora (345), which edged out Stow (348) for the final district team berth.

Stephens was the lone Tiger to compete in the sectional in 2019.

Supporting Stephens for the Tigers was junior Maya Stewart, who had some positive moments at sectionals, carding a round of 106 (52/54).

Stewart did compete in sectional action in 2018 as a freshman. She improved on that score by a whopping 20 strokes this fall.

Junior classmate Jordyn Boron was next for Twinsburg at the sectional. She fired a 110 (52/58).

Abby Ryan, also a junior, contributed for the Tigers as she added a 112 (56/56).

Senior Jasmine Jamison added a 116 for Twinsburg. She was third for Twinsburg in the league tourney in her final campaign and will be missed.