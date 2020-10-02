After solid fall, Nordonia girls golf eyes run at history in postseason

Nordonia girls golf recently put a wrap on a successful 2020 regular season and has eyes on a postseason run.

Following the fourth and final Suburban League tournament Sept. 22 at Nordonia's home course — Ellsworth Meadows in Hudson — the Knights ended up taking third place overall in the National Conference.

The Knights finished with 33 points overall from the four tournaments, finishing just behind champions Hudson (38 points) and runner-up Stow-Munroe Falls (34 points).

Nordonia also finished its regular season dual schedule with a 171-178 over Massillon Perry Sept. 30 at Ellsworth Meadows. The Knights finished the season at 7-6 in dual matches.

All in all, sixth-year head coach Greg Harris is very pleased with his girls' efforts — and believes Nordonia could be on the brink of making history.

"The girls have played very well this year. We lost to Hudson by two strokes in the last tournament and in the second tournament," Harris said. "We turn those two tournaments around by a couple stroke sand we're first place.

"We're hoping at the sectional tournament that we'll be able advance to districts," Harris added. "It would be the first time in school history we would advance as a team to districts."

Harris noted the Knights have come a long way over the past six season.

"We've improved a lot. When I first started coaching, we were lucky if we were able to break 400 in a tournament," Harris said. "Now, we're breaking 350. In many tournaments, we improved by 30 strokes over just last year. The girls are very dedicated and they're playing year round. I'm lucky to be their coach."

While Harris noted the margin between Nordonia, Stow and Hudson has been thin all season, the fact the Knights finished third at the third league tournament Sept. 19 at Fox Den all but ended their league title hopes.

The Knights would have needed to win Sept. 22 at Ellsworth Meadows and have the Bulldogs and Explorers finish in fourth place or below to win the title.

Hudson claimed the title at Ellsworth Meadows with an 18-hole score of 354, while the Knights came in second with a score 356. Stow was third with 362, which cost them the title.

"I think Stow just had an off day that day," Harris said. "That happens in golf."

Nordonia was led at Ellsworth Meadows by sophomore Christine Nagy, who shot one of her best rounds of season to score an 81 and win medalist honors.

Nagy beat runner-up Elle McCoy of Stow — who repeated as National Conference golfer of the year — by three strokes.

Nordonia's No. 1 golfer —senior Ally Siewert — came in next with a round of 88. Harris noted Siewart has carried the flag for the Knights the last two season, but this year hasn't had to do it alone.

"Ally has a been a steady performers or the last three years," Harris said of the two-time district qualifier. "She performs every time out and she always gives her best. This years, she's lucky to have two great sophomores with her."

The other sophomore Harris mentioned is Lisa Golembiewski, who finished with an 89 for Nordonia at Ellsworth Meadows. Brooke Barns and Maci Taylor each shot rounds of 98 at Ellsworth, while Paige Becker shot a round of 109.

For the efforts, Siewert, Nagy and Golembiewski each were named first-team all-National Conference.

Against Massillon Perry, Nagy led Nordonia with a nine-hole score of 40, followed by Golembiewski with a 42, Siewert with a 44 and Barnes with a 45 to round out the scoring rounds.

Jenn Tomak (54) and Becker (57) also played against the Panthers.

Harris also had other varsity team members played behind the match to get some time on the links. Taylor (47), Kenadie Trehan (52 and Makayla Jethrow (53). Fellow Knights Alayah Davis wasn't able to play that day.

The Division I sectional tournament at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow will take Oct. 7. The top four teams team and top four individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at Ellsworth Meadows.

After Siewart advanced to districts the last two years as an individual, Harris said it wouldn't take a miracle for Nordonia to advance to districts as a team for the first time.

"I think the girls fell pretty good," Harris said. "We don't have to do anything special. They just have to play their game. If they can shoot their average, we should be able to advance."

Harris believes this could be the start of something big, as Siewart is the lone senior playing the postseason for Nordonia.

"We have a bright future," Harris said. "We actually have 19 girls this year, which is the biggest team we've ever had."