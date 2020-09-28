Twinsburg boys golf picks up momentum heading to postseason

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Behind senior leadership, good things can happen for boys golf teams at the high school level.

With a large senior class, Twinsburg is banking on that experience to pace the Tigers in this year’s challenging post season.

The Tigers lost 164-170 to Brecksville in a league match at Sleepy Hollow Sept. 24.

“Unfortunately, we lost a close match at Sleepy Hollow against Brecksville,” said head coach Scott Levey.

“I think the star for Twinsburg senior is Eric Bernhard,” said Levey. “He was the low man for the event with a 38.”

Senior classmate Dean Hoyle struggled a bit with a 47, but has played extremely well at times this fall.

“Unfortunately, Dean didn’t play well,” said Levey, whose club is working hard to prep for sectional action.

“We have only two events left with an 18-hole league event at Good Park Oct. 1 and sectionals at Windmill Lakes Oct. 5,” said Levey, on the quick season.

Levey is hoping there is action beyond sectionals – that would require an individual or team qualification to the Pine Hills Division I District championships in Hinckley.

The Tigers will compete at the Windmill Lakes Division I sectional tournament Oct. 5.

Twinsburg recently played pretty well at Windmill Lakes at the Suburban League Tournament.

Senior Blaze Tanner qualified for districts in 2019 and is hopeful to reach the state championships this season.

A sectional runner up in 2019, Tanner carded a 72 (36/36) at the Windmill Lakes.

“Blaze took the day off on Thursday at Sleep Hollow to go to his swing coach for a needed lesson,” offered Levey.

Levey has been looking for consistency from Tanner and his squad this fall. He is hoping it will come at the right time.

The Tiger coach has some veterans who are all capable, so any player could qualify out to districts as an individual.

There is also seniors Jason Miller and Isan Kahlman, along with promising 6-foot-5 junior Pranav Duvvuri, who is also fighting for consistency.

However, despite the individual possibilities for the Tigers, Twinsburg could also qualify as a team if the lineup plays to their full potential.

“We have a very tough sectional with a lot of good teams,” remarked Levey. “There is Hoban, Stow, Hudson, Walsh Jesuit and Aurora. Only four teams go to the districts.”

Kent Roosevelt, Solon, Austintown Fitch, Tallmadge and Chagrin Falls also have solid clubs in the deep tourney.

Hoyle shined for Twinsburg when the Tigers bested Cuyahoga Falls 167-220 Sept. 22. Hoyle fired a 38.

“We won against Cuyahoga Falls and our star was Dean, who had a 2-over 38 with a triple bogey on the ninth hole,” said Levey.