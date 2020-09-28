Stephens leads charge for Twinsburg girls golf at league tournament

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Having the ability to play your best golf in large and important tournament settings seems to be a strength for Twinsburg sophomore Lyndsey Stephens.

As the young Tiger girls program is learning on the job, Stephens is setting a sound example as she excelled at the Sept. 22 Suburban League Tournament at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson.

Stephens placed third overall in the National Conference tournament in the 18-hole action.

Firing a round of 86, Stephens finished third overall behind Nordonia league champion Christina Nagy, who carded an 81, and runner up, Ellie McCoy (Stow-Munroe Falls) who had a round of 84.

Also finishing with a round of 86 in Hudson was the Hudson duo of Sherry Du and Delaney DiGeronimo.

First-year Twinsburg head coach Heath Savage realizes it is a building season and is looking for Stephens to lead after an exciting freshman season in 2019 in which Stephens made first-team all-league and became a rare freshman district qualifier.

In this tourney, Stephens fired a 41 on the front end and also added a 45 in Hudson.

The Explorers won the team crown at the tourney, edging Nordonia 354-356 and Stow (362). Twinsburg finished eighth with a score of 442.

Junior Maya Stewart was second for Twinsburg as she had a 109 (55-54).

Jasmine Jamison, a senior for the Lady Tigers, was third on the team as she had a round of 122 (60-62).

Jordyn Boron also contributed for Twinsburg as the junior had a score of 125 (61-64), junior Abby Ryan had 131 (66-65), and sophomore Iyana Gramajo 134 (61-73).

The Tigers are prepping for the Division I Sectional Tournament at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow Oct. 7.

The sectional includes teams from Aurora, Brecksville, Brunswick, Cuyahoga Falls, Akron Firestone, Medina Highland, Hudson, Mayfield, Nordonia, North Royalton, Richfield Revere, Kent Roosevelt, Solon, Willoughby South, Stow-Munroe Falls, Streetsboro, Tallmadge and Walsh Jesuit.