Twinsburg boys golf takes third as latest league tournament

Twinsburg High boys golf head coach Scott Levey is looking for more consistency from his experienced squad.

The Tigers had a solid finish at the Suburban League Tournament Sept. 19 at Windmill Lakes.

In the National Conference, the Tigers placed third out of eight schools with a score of 336.

“We came in third in our division and fifth overall for both the National and American Conferences,” commented Levey. “We were fourth in the league in league matches.”

Twinsburg, 5-3 in SL National dual matches, had a solid outing in most recent league tournament and have one more league tourney remaining Oct. 1 at Goodpark Golf Course.

In upcoming action, Twinsburg will also host Cuyahoga Falls Sept. 22 at Gleneagles and plays at Brecksville Sept. 24.

Leading Twinsburg at the league tournament at Windmill Lakes was senior Blaze Tanner, who carded a solid 18-hole round of 82.

Veteran senior Eric Bernhard had a solid showing as he had a round of 83.

Junior Pranav Duvvuri also had impressive moments as he fired a round of 83. Senior Dean Hoyle added an 88.

“Our scores were respectable,” remarked Levey.

Twinsburg also registered a 158-187 league victory over Cuyahoga Falls on their own course at Brookledge Golf Course Sept. 15.

“Blaze Tanner had a one-over round of 36,” said Levey.

Tanner was supported by Hoyle, who carded a good round of 39.

Duvvuri added a 41 while senior Jason Miller had a strong round of 42 for the Tigers.

Bernhard also contributed a 44 for Twinsburg and senior Isan Kahlman also had a 48.

The Tigers will compete at the Windmill Lakes Division I sectional tournament Oct. 5.

Tanner qualified for districts a year ago and is hopeful to reach the coveted state championships this fall.

A sectional runner up in 2019, Tanner fired a 72 (36/36) at the Windmill Lakes.

However, despite the individual possibilities for the Tigers, Twinsburg could also qualify as a team if the lineup plays to their full potential.

“Only four teams go to districts,” cautioned Levey.

“We have a very tough sectional,” added the Tiger head coach. “Akron Hoban, Stow, Hudson, Walsh Jesuit and Aurora are just a few of the top teams.