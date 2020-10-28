Woodridge football dominated by Copley at home

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Woodridge football team managed just 99 yards of total offense Oct. 23 at home against Copley. The Indians totaled 326 yards of offense.

Thus, the fact that the Bulldogs lost 28-0 should come as no surprise.

The game was called with about three minutes left due to lightning. Woodridge dropped to 4-5 on the season.

“It was a lack of execution combined with a good performance by Copley,” Woodridge head coach Jeff Decker said. “Our offense just couldn’t find any consistency to move the chains.

"Copley’s defense stuffed our offense for four quarters, giving themselves great field position on most every drive. They took advantage of this good field position and had four big plays for touchdowns.”

The first touchdown that put Copley ahead 7-0 in the first quarter came on a 47-yard pass.

The major turning point of the game occurred late in the second quarter on a Woodridge fumbled handoff between sophomore quarterback David Hitchings and junior wing David Thompson that Copley recovered.

A few plays later, a 26-yard touchdown reception by senior tight end Antoine Campbell upped the Indians’ lead to 14-0.

After a three-and-out by the Bulldogs, sophomore wide receiver Luke Brenner caught a 34-yard pass for a touchdown on a fade route that expanded the Copley advantage to 21-0 at halftime.

The game’s final points were scored on the opening play from scrimmage of the third quarter on a 55-yard touchdown run by junior running back Preston Taylor.

The Indians put it in cruise control the rest of the way.

Hitchings wound up completing five of 16 passes for 38 yards. Also for Woodridge, senior running back Dayshawn Garr rushed the ball 16 times for 29 yards.

Junior running back Haniel Fanka had 18 yards rushing on seven carries. Senior wide receiver Owen Thompson had two receptions for 24 yards.

Woodridge is scheduled to conclude the season at Painesville Harvey Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.