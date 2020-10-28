Tallmadge football scores overtime win over Coventry in two-day game

The football game between visiting Tallmadge and Akron Coventry Oct. 23 was postponed due to lighting with 7:22 remaining in the game. The Blue Devils trailed 30-14.

The game resumed the next morning. Tallmadge brought some lightning of its own in the a.m. by striking for two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions to force overtime.

The first touchdown was on a 12-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ty Hurst to junior wide receiver Mason Dexter with 6:38 to go. The two-point conversion came on a trick play, a pass from junior Ty Hederson to Hurst. The score was now 30-22.

The second touchdown was on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Hurst to sophomore tight end Collin Dixon with 2:14 left. The two-point conversion came on a run by junior running back Cole Thomas.

Neither the Blue Devils nor the Comets were able to muster any points during the first two overtimes, but on the very first play of the third overtime Hederson, doubling as a defensive back, intercepted a pass. That led to the winning touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Hurst to Dexter.

Final score: Tallmadge 36, Coventry 30. The Blue Devils improved to 4-4 on the season.

“We didn’t start off real strong but really came on when we came back Saturday,” Tallmadge head coach Mike Hay said.

After a scoreless first quarter, Coventry took a 6-0 lead with 3:48 remaining in the second quarter on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Clark to Brady Watson.

Tallmadge responded by tying the score at six with 1:32 to go in the first half when Hurst completed A 33-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Seth Yacobucci.

Coventry took a 14-6 lead midway through the third quarter on a 79-yard touchdown run by Trevoun Bulls.

Tallmadge tied the score 14-14 on a 20-yard TD pass from Hurst to Yacobucci with 3:34 left in the third quarter.

Less than a minute later, the Comets went up 22-14 on Brendan Longwell’s seven-yard touchdown run.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Coventry upped its lead to 30-14 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Lucas Wagner.

Hurst completed 25 of 52 passes for 313 yards.

“Ty played very, very well on Saturday morning in the last half of the fourth quarter and the overtimes,” said Hay.

Three Tallmadge wideouts nearly totaled 100 yards receiving apiece. Dixon had 125 yards on 11 receptions, Dexter had seven catches for 109 yards and Yacobucci caught seven passes for 93 yards.

“They all do things a little bit differently,” Hay said. “Mason is a very good route runner and catches the ball. Seth just gets open and scores touchdowns every week. He tied our school record with his ninth touchdown catch of the season in the third quarter. Collin is more of a big, physical receiver. On his touchdown, he was on a hitch route, broke a tackle, stiff armed the safety and ran down the sideline.”

Thomas rushed the ball 14 times for 57 yards. He also completed a 24-yard pass on a trick play.

The coach pointed to sophomore Caiden McCullough, who is having a fine season at the center position.

“Caiden doesn’t get enough credit,” he said. “He’s been playing very, very well. He’s a big part of our offensive line.”

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Nick Cuva led the way with 18 tackles, including three for losses. Senior linebacker Nate Amato recorded 14 tackles, including one-and-a-half for losses. Dixon, doubling at defensive end, made eight tackles, including five for losses.

“Nate played his best defensive game of the season,” said Hay. “He had a few big hits. He had a big forced fumble during the second overtime on a sweep. He had a big collision with their tailback on the play. The fumble was recovered by Gunther Zehner, a senior defensive lineman. That forced the third overtime. Collin played incredibly well on both sides of the ball. He had a monster of a game.”

Dixon and Zehner both had a sack. Amato and Hederson each recorded an interception.

Hay also pointed to defensive linemen Eli Zander, a senior, and Errol Bankston, a sophomore, in helping the defense to a couple of big goal-line stands – one on the first possession of the game, the other on the first possession of the first overtime.

“I’m really proud of our defensive line and linebacker efforts,” he said. “Those guys up front played very well when they needed to. They got real physical at big times. That really gets your team motivated. When you make emotional stops like that, they have a very positive effect on the rest of the team.”

Tallmadge was scheduled to play at Ravenna Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.