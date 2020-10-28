Overtime loss to Benedictine ends excellent season for Walsh football

Steve Batko

Correspondent

It’s a cliché, but small things enable teams to win playoff football games.

Special teams play, turnovers and execution come to the forefront and loom larger come playoff time.

Detailed aspects of the game are why Walsh Jesuit had one of the best turnaround seasons in all of Ohio this fall.

These same items ultimately proved to become the demise of the Warriors’ post season hopes in a thrilling 27-20 loss in overtime to Cleveland Benedictine in a Division II, Region 5 quarterfinal clash on Oct. 24 at Euclid’s Community Stadium.

Thanks largely due to a monster schedule that included Hoban, Massillon, Lakewood St. Edward, Austintown Fitch, Warren Harding, and St. Vincent-St. Mary, Benedictine (4-4) was seeded fourth in front of Walsh, the fifth seed.

So, the better seed won, but this was a game that Walsh could have won and perhaps, should have won.

That’s why the loss stings so much for Warrior head coach Nick Alexander and his staff.

However, that sting should not take away from the progress and a fabulous season that Walsh (5-2) produced.

Although Walsh has a slew of outstanding impact underclassmen, this senior class should be relished.

Those seniors have been through it all – a 23-game losing streak, new coaches, new coordinators, the COVID-19 crises, and yes, finally, a wining campaign and the sweet taste of state playoff success.

Who can forget the thrilling 21-13 win over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin to snap the losing streak and the emotionally draining scene on the field that followed?

There was the seven-hour marathon last-second loss to rival Columbus Bishop Watterson in which on a stormy Friday the 13th, Walsh weathered a few lightening delays into the next day, and nearly struck down the streak.

Yes, these student-athletes have navigated through the wars on and off the gridiron.

The seniors include Dom Grguric, David Wohlabaugh, Bailey Russ, Nathan Boggs, Bobby Perebzak, Mike Pollard, Ben Ligan, Connor Thomas, Joe Cerrito, Jake Campagna, George Granchi, and Richie Poinsatte.

“These seniors were incredible – it was emotional,” emphasized a passionate Alexander.

“This year and these seniors changed the program forever,” added Alexander. “They don’t realize it yet because they are still in the moment.”

Benedictine back Andre Rodgers Jr. (24 carries for 114 yards) scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard plunge in the overtime’s first drive.

It Walsh’s turn with the ball at the Bengal 20.

After short gain on a run and a holding call against Walsh, Chris Gales intercepted a Warrior pass, but that was negated by a holding call.

Still alive on third-and-4, Walsh went to the air as junior quarterback Matt Natale was pressured and flushed out of the pocket to the right, and the pass was incomplete.

On fourth down from the 14, Natale was pressured again and raced out of the pocket again and his sideline pass to Grguric was a touch high as the Bengal defense held.

Benedictine stormed back from a 14-0 deficit and gained a 20-14 lead on a 41-yard field goal by one of the top kickers in the area in 4-year starter Ivan Shuran. That came with 4:29 left in the game.

Wohlabaugh re-injured his shoulder as Walsh was without the veteran left tackle and University of Kentucky recruit from the second period on, but that didn’t stop Walsh from using its ground game.

Behind the strong running of junior Will Rumple, who had 21 carries for 138 yards, Walsh promptly went 80 yards for the game-tying drive.

“Will is a great runner and he really helped change our team as this year, we had the ability to run,” Alexander said. “I really have to give great credit to Coach (Drew) Turner and Coach (Matt) Mihalik on how well we ran the ball and our line play.”

Rumple, who had eight carries on the 12-play drive, converted a 4th-and-2 with a two-yard run.

On the next play, Natale had a pass to gifted 6-foot-1 junior receiver Christian Ochei, who went up near the sideline and brought the ball down for 25-yard gain.

In its hurry up offense, Natale hit junior running back Jack Romanini for a 9-yard toss in the flat, Rumple then scored from five yards out on a run from the wildcat formation with 25 seconds left.

There was a long delay as Rumple was injured on the play and flags were on the field.

Walsh was whistled for a dead-ball foul after the TD on a non-player, non-coach on the sidelines.

That backed up the extra point and coupled with the long delay, sophomore kicker Cooper Kirda had a much longer and stressful kick attempt, which was then blocked by Angelo Lott.

Kirda had made 36 straight extra points this fall.

Regulation ended 20-20 after the Walsh defense held.

Walsh struck on the first play from scrimmage as Thomas recovered a fumble at the Bengal 22 to set up Rumple’s first TD run – a 14-yard scamper out of the wildcat.

Benedictine was stopped on its next drive on back to back sacks by Walsh’s defense, first by sophomore end Drew Erdman and then a combo sack by junior linebacker Kasey Kish and Russ.

Wohlabaugh went down after an 11-yard run by Rumple and on the next play, Walsh took a page out of their playbook on a beautiful double pass play.

Natale got the ball to junior wide receiver Josh Campagna, who then threw the ball 30 yards to Ochei to the Bengal 21.

On the very next play, Rumple fumbled and Gales recovered with 4:12 left in the first period.

The Bengals drove the ball on a 14-play drive, but came up empty after Shuran’s 26-yard field goal was negated due to an illegal substation call at the 9:54 mark.

Then, Shuran’s 41-yard attempt was blocked by junior Charlie Klug. That snapped a streak of 44 consecutive successful kicks (PAT’s and field goals) going back to last fall. Kish recovered the ball at the Bengal 43.

Alexander then broke out another gadget play as do-it-all Grguric tossed a halfback option pass 27 yards to junior wide receiver Kenyon Marshall.

Kirda’s 36th straight PAT pushed it to 14-0.

“Those (gadget) plays are a testament to our players because you have to have trust in them handling the ball and both Dom and Josh are great multi-sport athletes, but it really comes down to trust and execution,” explained Alexander.

However, special teams play struck again for Benedictine as Rodgers Jr. broke loose for a 60-yard kickoff return in which Kirda’s tackle was a TD-saving stop at the Warrior 30.

That led to a two-yard TD run by Benedictine’s Duane Jackson, who had 26 carries for 117 yards. It was 14-7 with 5:42 left in the first half.

A 25-yard pass from Natale (97 total yards) to Ochei and then a 15-yard jaunt by Rumple, plus a seven-yard pass to Grguric got the ball quickly to the Bengal 33.

Ochei had four catches for 90 yards.

That’s when a pass for Campagna was picked off by Gales in the middle of the field.

Once again to start the second half, Walsh moved the ball right down the field, paced by a 17-yard burst by Rumple that was keyed by a block by junior back Leshon Crenshaw.

However, a short run, a penalty and an incomplete pass led to a fourth-and-11 from the Bengal 32. A long pass for Grguric fell incomplete.

“The kids battled and we handled it well after some of the (in-game) injuries,” noted Alexander, who also used sophomore Tre Bell at corner and moved Klug from corner to safety when sophomore starter Josh Grogan went down.

Benedictine then drove the ball 68 yards and the scoring drive was culminated by a 13-yard run by QB C.J. Yarboro.

Yarboro, who became the starter this fall after stalwart QB Ronnie Schultz (2,354 passing yards and 28 TD’s in 2019) was injured, had a pump fake and then took off running, breaking a tackle for the TD that made it 14-14 with 2:23 left in third period.

On its next play from scrimmage, Walsh fumbled as nose guard Ronald Williams recovered at the Warrior 19.

The Walsh defense held, but Shuran booted a 30-yard field goal to give the Bengals its first lead, 17-14 with 1:12 left in the third.

That led to the wild and crazy fourth period as the Bengals advanced to face top seed Akron Hoban on the road Oct. 30.

Walsh has a ton of talent coming back next year, but it’s tough for Alexander to see the seniors depart.

“The seniors completely bought into what we were teaching and continued to get better,” said Alexander.

“They did things that nobody thought they could do."