Nordonia football storms to victory in second half over Cleveland Heights

In some ways, Nordonia football has had the definition of an up-and-down season.

Coming into their week nine clash with Cleveland Heights at Boliantz Stadium, the Knights seemed to be on a steady pattern of win one then lose one in 2020.

Out of the postseason and dodging lightning bolts Oct. 24 at Boliantz, the Knights had an up-and-down first half vs. the Tigers.

After halftime, however, everything clicked for Nordonia.

The Knights defense pitched a shutout in the second half, leading t 25 unanswered for Nordonia and 42-26 win over Cleveland Heights.

Nordonia improved to 5-4 on the season, while Heights fell to 5-3.

After falling behind 26-17 at the half, the Knight defense came up with three fumbles and red zone stand to turn the tide.

Nordonia quarterback Billy Levak had another solid night, going 17-of-31 for 237 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Matt Hayes led the Knights receiving corps with five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

However, with the services of Sal Perrine, the Knights running game stumbled a bit, as Nordonia rushed for just 55 yards on 23 carries.

Heights had no such issue, as the Tigers ran for 207 yards rushing, led by 105 yards on 25 carries by Owen Bisker.

Heights quarterback Sincere Davis proved to be solid dual threat, as went 13-of-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while rushing 14 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Nordonia started the game well. After recovering the opening kickoff, the Knights'' first play from scrimmage saw Levak hit Hayes for 49-yard touchdown pass.

However, Heights needed just a minute to answer, as Davis broke lose for a 55-yard touchdown run with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion run was stuffed, keeping it at 7-6.

After a couple of punts and an interception by Levak, Nordonia would push the lead to 14-6 when Levak found Devin Tufts open with a 5-yard touchdown pass with two minutes to go in the first quarter.

Heights would answer with a grinding 15-play touchdown drive, which culminated with Aigon Wilson running in a 3-yard touchdown. Heights tied it at 14-14 when Davis hit Jamal Russ with a two-point conversion pass.

Nordonia would reply with a 38-yard field goal from Andrew Lastovka, who was perfect on kicks for the night.

However, a pair of big plays from Davis gave Heights the lead at the half, as he tossed a 54-yard touchdown to Elijah Fowlkes with 4 minutes left in the half, followed by a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Dillard with two minutes left.

Heights failed on the two-point conversion after both touchdowns, but led 26-17 at the break.

Needing a spark to start the second half, the Knights got it from senior Shane Robinson.

Robinson took the second half kickoff and ran it all the way back for a 82-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 26-24.

That's when Nordonia's defense stepped up.

First, Geo Loya recovered a fumble by Wilson on Heights next drive.

When the Knights did nothing with the possession, Heights was able to drive into the red zone. On fourth-down-and-4 from the Knights' 10, however, Bisker was stuffed for a two-yard gain to turn the ball over.

Nordonia would get the lead back at the end of the third quarter, as Levak hit Hayes with his second 49-yard touchdown of the night. Levak then hit a two-point conversion pass to Jon Henderson, making it 32-26 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Lastovka pushed the lead to 35-26 by hitting one of his longest field goals of the year from 47 yards.

The Knight then put the game away with turnover.

With 3 minutes left in the game, Davis was sacked and fumbled, which Nordonia's Kieran Bell recovered. On the next play, Robinson ripped off Nordonia's best run of the night, running how a 33-yard touchdown.

Heights tried to answers, but a fumble from Biskar was recovered by Jon Banks, sealing the win for Nordonia.

THe Knights will travel to Wayne County on Halloween Eve, as Nordonia will face Wooster (7-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 30.