Defense saves season as Hudson football rallies to beat Riverside in overtime

Rob Barrone

Correspondent

Hudson’s playoff hopes looked doomed, but the Explorers found a way.

Hudson overcame every obstacle thrown in their path to pull out a 35-28 overtime victory over Painesville Riverside Oct. 23 at Hudson Memorial Stadium.

The win sent Hudson (8-0) on to host seventh-seeded Warren G. Harding (5-3) Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadiun. Harding won a 24-10 playoff game over Austintown Fitch Oct. 23.

Lightning forced the Division II, Region 5 third round playoff contest between third seeded Hudson and the sixth seed Beavers to move to 6 p.m.

The rain started early and the Explorers turned the ball over three times in the first half and trailed much of the game.

With 2:53 left in the third quarter and the score tied at 21-21, lightning forced a delay in the action.

The Beavers scored to take the lead again.

Hudson answered with 7:49 left to knot things up at 28-28 and then had to hold off a Riverside drive in regulation and one more possession in overtime.

A team that hadn’t been tested much through seven wins was up to the task.

“I think we checked every box for adversity tonight,” Hudson coach Jeff Gough said.

In the end, after the Explorers took three plays to cover the 20 yards with their overtime possession, the defense came through one last time.

On the second overtime play, Drew Lightner swept 16 yards around left end to set up an Aiden Lal power run up the middle for six points. Jake Vidmar tacked on his fifth extra point in five tries for the 35-28 lead.

Riverside's Caymen Locher ran for six yards on the first play. On second dow, Locher, who rushed 130 yards on 20 carries, was stopped for a yard loss.

On third down a sweep right netted nothing for the visitors. On fourth down quarterback Domenic Lulow (17-26 on the night for 279 yards and two scores) tried to dump the ball off short over the middle, but it fell imcomplete to seal the win.

That defensive stop may never have happened if it hadn’t saved the day in regulation at the same end of the field.

After Hudson tied the score at 28-28 on an nine-yard pass from Jacob Paltani to Luke McLaughlin with 7:49 to play, the Beavers put together a time consuming march.

Riverside ran off 11-plays and moved the ball 57 yards to the Explorers eight-yard line. One fourth and two the Beavers went for it and were denied by back-up linebacker Nick Jackson.

“The quarterback took the ball on sort of an option and he kept it and I stopped him,” the senior linebacker said. “That was the most hyped I’ve ever felt in my life. That was really exciting.”

Hudson still wasn’t out of the woods at the end of regulation, taking over the ball on the nine with 2:23 to play. Hudson was able to move the ball, but with one second left a hook-and-ladder completion to McLaughlin who lateraled to Lal went all the way down to the visitors 23-yard line as time expired.

On their first drive, Hudson took 2:08 off the clock to march 66 yards to start the game. Lightner went the final four yards on a run up the middle. Vidmar’s extra point tied a state record of 111 straight extra-point kicks without a miss. With four more the new mark is 115 and counting.

“A team makes a record. Jake will be the first to tell you it’s not just his record …it has been since his sophomore year. There have probably been 50 guys he wants to thank,” Gough said.

A 64-yard punt pinned Hudson back at its one-yard line, with the wind in their face. An Explorer punt into the wind four plays later had the Beavers just 39 yards from tying the game.

TBeavers scored quickly as Locher took a run around the end 39 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Hudson fell behind after a pooch kickoff was muffed and recovered by the visitors. Three plays later Lulow hit Jamir Harris for a 28-yard touchdown pass up the middle; 14-7 Riverside.

After an exchange of punts Hudson again had to dig out from the shadow of their own goal posts with another Lulow 64-yard punt going out at the one-yard line. The march moved 78 yards in six plays but ended with a fumble and the second turnover of the first quarter.

Hudson’s next touch lasted just three plays and also ended with a fumble.

Riverside marched to the Explorers one but on fourth and goal the defense held. For the third time Hudson started from its own one. After a punt the Beavers were 49 yards from upping their lead to two scores. On the second play Lulow hit James Bruno for a 47-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead with 4:09 left in the first half.

The Explorers answered. On the first play Paltani hit Cade Tonozzi in stride down the middle for a 63-yard touchdown to cut the gap to 21-14.

Riverside threatened before the half picking up a first down at the Hudson one. On the next play a touchdown was wiped out by a holding call …the Beavers continued to back up from there. Penalties killed the drive and the clock ran out with a fourth and goal from the 41-yard line.

Hudson made the breaks in the second half. Riverside’s first possession ended when Lulow (maybe going to punt) was swarmed under by Lightner and Jacob Clary. The Explorers took over on downs 25-yards from pay-dirt. Lightner’s six yard touchdown run tied the score at 21-21 with 7:09 left in the third quarter.

On back to back plays Riverside running backs Locher and Dominic Tromba left the game with leg cramps. They would get a chance to re-hydrate as lightning stopped play four plays later.

When play finally resumed Tromba and Locher had new legs. The visitors marched 73 yards and Tromba got the go-ahead (28-21) score with 11:28 left in regulation.

Hudson came back.

A Paltani to Tonozzi pass of 40 yards was a big play but a third and 20 pass completion to a diving Pierce was bigger. The 21-yard gain kept hopes alive. Four plays later Paltani connected with McLaughlin along the right (home) sideline. The senior wide-out sidestepped a hit and went in for the nine-yard game tying (28-28) score with 7:49 left.

Lightner surpassed Ben Gedeon as Hudson’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 38; Gedeon had 37.