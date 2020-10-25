Second-half surge leads Lake Catholic past CVCA football

MENTOR — After one half, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy looked to have control of its Divison IV, Region 13 playoff game with Lake Catholic.

Three long touchdown drives and two stands in the red zone had the Royals up 21-7 and thinking about a possible rematch with Canal Fulton Northwest in the regional semifinals.

If there was ever a contest that was a tale of two halves, however, this was it.

Lake Catholic scored 28 unanswered points in the second half, rallying to defeat the Royals 35-21 at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor.

Lake Catholic improved to 5-2 and earned a date with Northwest Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. in a Division IV regional semifinal game. CVCA dropped to 6-3, having its six-game winning streak snapped.

CVCA coach Dan Larlham acknowledged the loss hurt, but gave credit to the Cougars.

"I told the guys that I didn't think we were running away with it or that we had them on the ropes," Larlham said. "We played a very good first half. We didn't play a good second half. Let's face it, though, Mentor Lake Catholic is a very good football team. I'd love to get a ticket to next week's game."

Cougars coach Marty Gibbons noted there was no great secret for his team's reversal of fortune at the half.

"They just played better for us in the second half," Gibbons said. "It wasn't anything the coaches did. It was up to them. It was really just a mentality thing for us."

The game turned into a showcase for two teams' dual-threat quarterbacks: CVCA's Michael Bevington and Lake Catholic's Joe Malchesky.

Bevington and his backfield mate — running back Kyle Snider — bossed the game for most of the first half. Bevington ran 21 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while Snider ran 32 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Bevington also went 11-of-21 for 107 yards pass, but was picked off twice.

"They hit hard," Bevington said. "Lake Catholic got some good shots on Kyle and me, but we kept playing. It's just no the result we wanted."

"No. 11 (Bevington) is the best player I ever coached," Larlham said. "He's been all in for CVCA football from the moment he got here."

Beavington led the Royals on three methodical drives in the first half. The opening drive went 80 yards and was capped by two-yard touchdown run from Bevington with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

Lake Catholic answered with its only drive, but CVCA snuffed out the threat when the Cougars' Charlie Vincent fumbled into the end zone. Royals linebacker Brent Simmons pounced on the loose ball.

The turnover started another 80-yard drive for the Royals. This time, Snider capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge up the middle with 5:24 left in the half.

After an onside kick failed and CVCA was hit with a penalty, Lake Catholic took just one play to answer. Malchesky hit Tyler Seacrist on a wheel route for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

As has been its tactic this season, CVCA attempted four onside kicks in the game, but recovered none.

The Royals answered with another long drive, this time from 78 yards out. Bevington ran in his second touchdown on a 1-yard sweep with 53 seconds left in the half.

Lake Catholic attempted to score before the half, but with one second left in the half, the Royals pressured Malchesky into throwing the ball out of the end zone as time expired.

The third quarter proved to be a disaster for the Royals.

First, the Cougars' opening drive of the second half saw Malchesky hit a 45-yard bomb to Luke Globokar. Seacrist then ran in a 4-yard touchdown run to cut it 21-14 with 10:13 left in the third quarter.

The turning point of the game came on CVCA's next drive.

Facing fourth-and-1 at its own 29, CVCA elected to go for it, but Bevington was hit for a 1-yard loss, turning the ball over on downs.

"That's our identity," Larlham said of his team's short-yardage running game. "We did the same thing we did all year, just this time it didn't work. If was that position again 10 times, I would call that play 15 times."

Lake Catholic pounced on the good field position, as Malchesky rolled out and hit Globokar with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21-21 with 7:01 left in the third.

CVCA attempted to answer, but Bevington was picked off by the Cougars Aleix Pacheco on the next drive.

That led to Malchesky running in an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left in the third, making it 28-21 after three quarters.

Melchesky was the Cougars' offense for most of the night, as he went 11-of-13 for 160 yards and two touchdowns threw the air, while running 19 times for 129 yards and one touchdown.

After forcing CVCA to punt on its next posesssion, Lake Catholic scored the knockout blow with 7:32 left in game. A couple of long runs by Melchesky set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by running back Ryan Joy.

"High school football is a game of momentum," Bevington said. "I love CVCA football and I love my guys."

Larlham said he intends to play at least one more game with the Royals, but the opposition has yet to be determined.