Tallmadge football gets total team victory over Cuyahoga Falls

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

A pair of pick-sixes by sophomore linebacker Nick Cuva bracketed several scoring plays Oct. 16 as the Tallmadge football team easily won 50-12 at Suburban League crossover rival Cuyahoga Falls.

The Blue Devils improved to 3-4 on the season. The Black Tigers dropped to 0-7.

Tallmadge sophomore quarterback Ty Hurst had his best statistical game of the season in terms of touchdown-to-interception ratio. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 201 yards with three TDs and no picks.

“We were efficient in our passing game,” Blue Devils head coach Mike Hay said. “The offensive line did a very good job in our pass protection. Cuyahoga Falls played fairly aggressive coverage-wise, and there were some shots we took down the field that our guys made plays on.

“Ty is young, and young quarterbacks make young quarterback mistakes, but he’s learned from them as the year has gone along. He’s worked hard to get better and better. We were real proud of his efforts.”

“Tallmadge is pretty good at throwing the football,” said Cuyahoga Falls head coach Shane Parker. “There were a handful of big plays on blown coverages. Tallmadge was able to make plays. They’re a pretty good team.

“Our lack of execution on both sides of the ball was very disappointing. We did have some things that happened to grow off of, but we have to clean up the miscues of execution. We just have to come out and play better.

“We’re a lot better than we played against Tallmadge. We just have to be more consistent all-around. I’m pretty confident we’re going to get it fixed this week in practice.”

Cuva’s first pick-six came early in the first quarter on a pass by junior quarterback Tyler Harris and gave Tallmadge a 7-0 lead.

Five minutes later, a bad snap on a punt attempt by the Black Tigers sailed out of the end zone for a safety and upped the Blue Devils’ lead to 9-0.

Junior running back Cole Thomas scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 3:08 to go in the first quarter to expand the Tallmadge lead to 16-0.

Cuyahoga Falls got on the board with 39 seconds left in the quarter when senior running back Kobe Brown ran for an 18-yard touchdown, making a couple Blue Devil defenders miss tackles with a nice stiff arm along the way. The score was now 16-6.

Still in the opening period, just 17 seconds later, the visitors increased their lead to 23-6 on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Hurst to sophomore wide receiver Seth Yacobucci.

A 10-yard touchdown pass from Hurst to junior wide receiver Ty Hederson midway through the second quarter ballooned the Blue Devils’ lead to 30-6.

With only 19 seconds remaining in the first half, Hurst threw a four-yard TD pass to sophomore tight end Collin Dixon, giving Tallmadge a 37-6 lead at the intermission.

Dixon returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to make the score 43-6.

“Collin did a good job of coming up and getting a short kick,” said Hay. “He broke a tackle immediately and just outran everyone.”

Cuva’s second pick-six came with 8:21 left in the game to up the Tallmadge lead to 50-6.

“Obviously, when you get two pick-sixes, that goes a long way to help you win a football game,” Hay said. “Nick had a very good game. He impacted Cuyahoga Falls’ running game as well. Our defensive line did its job up front, and our linebackers probably had one of their better games of the season.”

Brown’s second touchdown run of the night, a 15-yarder, accounted for the game’s final points.

Yacobucci wound up with five receptions for 105 yards, while junior wide receiver Mason Dexter had four catches for 60 yards.

“Seth has been on a roll,” said Hay. “He’s averaging one touchdown a game over the last five weeks. For a sophomore, he has a chance to be pretty special. He catches everything thrown his way. I expect him to get better and better as his career goes forward.

“Mason is a very good route runner. He gets targeted a lot and always finds a way to get open. He has very good hands and played his typical solid football game. He blocked well downfield, too. He’s a true team player who gets just as excited when someone else makes a big play as when he does.”

In addition to his kickoff return for a touchdown, Dixon ran the ball three times for 20 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards. Doubling on the defensive line, he led Tallmadge with six tackles.

Sophomore running back Zander Hopkins had three rushes for 35 yards, while Thomas gained 28 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

For Cuyahoga Falls, Harris was 10-of-16 for 123 yards, including a 30-yard completion to senior running back Elijah Hicks.

“With the exception of the two interceptions, I thought Tyler played fairly well,” said Parker. “He just looked kind of all over the place at the start of the game, and you can’t do that on a Friday night. We need to be more consistent in that regard.”

Brown rushed the ball 20 times for 178 yards, including a 25-yard jaunt.

“Kobe just gets better and better every week running the football,” Parker said. “I can’t say enough about him. Our big guys up front are doing a pretty good job of opening lanes, too.”

Hicks ended up with two rushes for 50 yards on reverses and five receptions for 79 yards. Senior wide receiver Christian Casto had four catches for 38 yards.

Tallmadge is scheduled to play at Akron Coventry Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls is set to host league crossover rival Kent Roosevelt the same night also at 7 p.m.