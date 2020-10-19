Walsh Jesuit football trounces Garfield Heights to open playoffs

Zach Bush

Correspondent

In a Division II, Region 5, second-round playoff game between Garfield Heights and Walsh Jesuit, the home Warriors rolled past the visiting Bulldogs 49-14.

It was Walsh's first playoff game since 2014 and first playoff win since beating Kent Roosevelt in 201

Junior quarterback Matt Natale had an excellent night for Walsh, completing 6-of-12 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Will Rumple picked up six carries on the ground for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Leshon Crenshaw had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown for Walsh.

Senior wide receiver Dom Grguric had three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown on which he made an impressive move on a defender when it looked like he was down early.

Grguric also returned a Garfield Heights punt for a touchdown.

“We played hard,” Walsh head coach Nick Alexander said. “We came out, we started off really fast, and that was exciting for the guys.

“It was our first playoff game. We had a bye last week. And I challenged them to see how would we answer after that bye. And we came out and played hard. I’m proud of the guys.”

That bye that Alexander talked about held more than the typical week of practices for his boys.

“We called it Opportunity Week,” Alexander said about his team’s preparation during the bye week, “and we just got better every day. We went against each other, best-on-best. We’re pretty two-platoon this year, so we went best-on-best and we got after it.”

Alexander’s team didn’t let the uncertain identity of their upcoming opponent faze them.

“We worried about Walsh Jesuit,” he said. “We didn’t know who we were gonna play, so we didn’t do any practice for any other team. We worried about ourselves and got better.”

The Warriors defense held Garfield Heights to 119 total yards from scrimmage in the first half, at which point the score was already 35-7 and the outcome of the game was all-but determined. A continuous clock was implemented in the third quarter when Walsh went ahead by another score.

Additionally for Walsh, defensive back Charlie Klug also grabbed a tipped interception from Bulldog quarterback Marcus Carothers and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter. Junior linebacker RJ Bentley also intercepted a tipped pass in the first quarter.

“It’s a grit, it’s a mindset,” Alexander said of his team’s attitude towards the game. “And I think that tonight, we showed that we can do it in all three aspects, offensively, defensively and special teams, you know. We scored on all three phases. And that’s awesome. That’s what we’ve been preaching all year.”

Walsh advances to the third round of the playoffs and was set to face Benedictine Oct. 23 at Bearcat Stadium in Bedford

“It’s a culture, and it’s changing,” Alexander said of what his team accomplished Friday night. “That’s what I’m most proud of. We have a home playoff game at Walsh Jesuit. It’s my second year here, but it’s been awhile. And to have a win like this, now we get to go play a great opponent like Benedictine, and we’re excited for it.”