CVCA football avenges playoff losses to Perry with help from onside kicks

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The onside kick is typically used towards the end of a football game by a team in desperate need to regain possession of the ball.

In Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy’s playbook, the onside kick is a regular occurrence.

Take CVCA’s Division IV second-round playoff game at Perry Oct. 17. The Royals ran 34 offensive plays before the Pirates ran their first offensive play.

“That’s because we recovered some onside kicks,” CVCA head coach Dan Larlham said.

Those kicks help jump start one of the biggest victories in CVCA history, as the Royals rolled to a 55-28 win over Perry, avenging playoff losses to the Pirates in each of the last two seasons.

CVCA won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-2, while Perry, who was seeded second in the Division IV, Region 13 saw its season end at 5-2.

Seeded 13ith in Region 13, CVCA advanced to play at 12th-seeded Mentor Lake Catholic in a third-round playoff game Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The game was set for Mentor High School's Jerome T. Osborne Stadium.

The Royals took an early 7-0 lead on a two-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Kyle Snider.

Then came CVCA’s first onside kick. The Royals recovered, and three minutes later senior quarterback Michael Bevington scored on an eight-yard run to make it 14-0.

Another onside kick followed. This one, though, bounced right into the hands of a Perry player, who returned the ball 49 yards for a touchdown to pull the Pirates within 14-7 after one quarter.

CVCA upped its lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by Bevington.

Then came another onside kick, which the Royals recovered. Three minutes later, Bevington had another two-yard TD run to make the score 28-7.

Perry cut its deficit to 28-21 at halftime on a 25-yard touchdown pass and a 32-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Anderson.

Bevington’s five-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter expanded the CVCA lead to 35-21.

Yet another successful onside kick followed. Less than six minutes later, Snider completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Brennan Darr to make it 42-21.

“It was fourth-and-five at the time, so it was a good time to run it,” said Larlham. “It was a great throw by Kyle, and Brennan made kind of a fingertip catch in the end zone. We don’t call it a trick play. We call it our auxiliary offense play. We call them when we need them. We practice them like crazy”

A three-yard touchdown run pulled the home team within 42-28 after three quarters.

CVCA put the game on ice on a three-yard touchdown run by Snider and a five-yard TD run by Bevington for the game’s final points.

Snider wound up rushing the ball 27 times for 165 yards, including a 31-yard jaunt. Bevington had 126 yards rushing on 40 carries. He completed four of seven passes for 51 yards.

“When you’re able to run for more than four yards a carry with Kyle and Michael, we didn’t really feel like we had to take unnecessary risks,” Larlham said. “The guys you have to talk about are the offensive linemen because we feel like we have the best offensive line in our region probably.

"We ran the ball 67 times," Larlham added. "Most games, we don’t have 67 plays. And that’s just a tribute to the guys up front. Both Michael and Kyle will tell you that the five guys up front made it fun to run behind them.”

Darr had three receptions for 60 yards.

“All of Brennan’s catches were for either a first down or touchdown,” said the coach. “Those were huge.”

Larlham pointed to Snider, doubling at inside linebacker, and freshman linebacker Logan Scranton as CVCA’s key defensive players. Snider forced a fumble.

“We showed up and made plays on defense as a whole,” he said.

When asked how his team has been so successful with onside kicks, Larlham declared that it takes a lot of practice.

“People are always shocked that we do recover as many onside kicks as we do, but we practice this stuff like crazy. To us, it’s a down where we can have the football back,” he said. “Our kickoff coach works his tail off trying to find different angles and techniques, and our kicker, senior Bryce Kightlinger, knows exactly what needs to get done.

“Sometimes Bryce kicks hard rollers that give us a big hop that works in our favor. Sometimes he tries to bounce it off one of the opponent’s players. Sometimes he kicks a slow roller and he’s the one who recovers it himself. We have a bunch of different ones. They’re all on film, and everybody can see them, but it’s tough to stop them.”

After winning two playoff games for the first time in school history, Larlham knows the competition doesn't get any easier from here.

“Lake Catholic is the best team we will have played all year,” said Larlham. “They have a quarterback who’s pretty highly recruited right now. He’s pretty good. It looks like a typical Lake Catholic team. They’re just really, really tough, physical football players all over the place.”