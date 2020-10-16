Short-handed Aurora football gets past NDCL in playoff opener

Tom Nader

Correspondent

It has been a year in which we have all been forced to expect the unexpected.

The Aurora football team was dealt another dose of it this week.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, just a little over 24 hours before the team’s second-round playoff game, longtime head coach Bob Mihalik was informed that he had eight starters pulled from Friday’s game.

While all had proven to be healthy, the players were instructed to quarantine for two weeks as part of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Mihalik had only Thursday’s practice to alter depth charts, reset rotations and reshape the gameplay.

It worked.

The game was not easy, but the Greenmen pulled out a 41-24 Division III, Region 9 postseason victory over visiting Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

It was a triumph that was in question as late as 1:59 in the fourth quarter when a narrow 28-24 Aurora advantage was extended to 35-24 on a 6-yard touchdown strike from Alex Moore to Jack Cardaman in the back right corner of the end zone.

After the Lions frantically tried to race down to score on their next possession, they eventually turned the ball over on downs inside the 1-yard line with 12 seconds remaining.

Unable to line up in Victory Formation because of how close the ball was to the goal line, the Greenmen ran a quarterback sneak that Moore powered through the line and into the clear for a record-setting 99-yard touchdown run as the game’s final seconds ticked off the clock.

Overall, it was a performance that left Mihalik a bit emotional.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group,” said Mihalik, whose Greenmen (6-2) will face New Philadelphia next week after the Quakers (6-1) defeated Youngstown Chaney 42-15 on Friday. “We had to change a lot in a short amount of time and for these guys to come through against a good team like that tonight, it was just special.”

The return of Evan McVay to the lineup was something else that was special.

After breaking his left thumb against Twinsburg two weeks ago, McVay sat out last week’s loss to Copley.

His nervous energy to get back onto the field catapulted him and his imprint was all over Friday’s victory.

McVay, playing with a cast on his left hand, rushed for 132 yards on 18 carries and scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter that made it 28-14 at the time. He also had countless blocks in the open field to spring ball-carriers for runs and also had two interceptions — even with his casted hand.

The second of which came in the third quarter when he dove and stretched to corral a pick at his team’s own 2-yard line. After Aurora took over possession, the second play from scrimmage, still from the 2, McVay burst through the second-level of the defense and into the clear for a 76-yard gain.

“That was a big, big play for us,” Mihalik said. “Sometimes in clutch situations, you have to think about players instead of plays. That was one of those situations.”

While it was a program-wide victory, McVay’s energy certainly provided a boost. As did Jack Cardaman, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a jet sweep from 32 yards out. Cardaman took the hand-off from Moore and blistered around the left edge, which was sealed, found a crease and simply was too quick to be caught. His fourth-quarter score helped bookend the game, and the 5-foot-11, 155-pound junior finished with 120 all-purpose yards (62 rushing and 58 receiving), while also stepping up to play defensive back with a number of pass break-ups.

For the game, Aurora rushed for 381 yards on 43 carries, with Moore also having a big game on the ground with 134 yards on six carries — aided by his game-closing 99-yard jaunt. In the passing game, Moore threw for 155 yards, with Ryan Weber being another top target with 63 yards receiving.

Defensively, the Greenmen shut down the Lions’ run game. ND-CL totaled just 72 yards on 32 carries. However, Aurora was hurt more by the passing game, with Lions signal-caller Jacob Koenig throwing for 392 yards and three touchdowns. Koenig completed 23-of-37 passes and he spread the ball around.

Adam Zakrajsek had seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Coyne had four receptions for 93 yards and Nathan Slattery hauled in five for 87 yards.