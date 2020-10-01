OHSAA announces football playoff brackets for 2020

On Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its brackets for the 2020 football playoffs. This year will the first year where all OHSAA football teams are able to play.

Opening round for the playoffs will be Oct. 9 for the Divisions I, II, III and VII, while Divisions IV, V and VI will open Oct. 10. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. for all playoff games.

All 10 OHSAA members from the MyTownNEO.com coverage area will partcipate in the playoffs.

Following the coaches votes, Stow-Munroe Falls was given the No. 7 seed in Division I, Region 1. With no byes in Division I, the Bulldogs will open the playoffs at home vs. Cleveland Heights Oct. 9.

In Division II, undefeated Hudson is seeded third in Division II, Region 5 and had earned a first-round bye. The Explorers will host the winner of the Bedford-Akron Ellet game Oct. 16.

Walsh Jesuit also a received a bye as it was given the No. 5 seed. The Warriors will open the playoffs Oct. 16 by hosting the winner of the Eastlake North-Garfield Heights game.

Elsewhere in Region 5, ninth-seeded Nordonia will host host Ashtabula Lakeside Oct. 9, while 18th-seeded Twinsburg will travel to Brush and 22nd-seeded Cuyahoga Falls will travel to Boardman.

In Division III, Region 9 Aurora has been given the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye. The Greenmen will open the playoffs Oct. 16 by hosting the winner of the Louisville-Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

Elsewhere in Division III, Tallmadge (seeded 21st) will travel to down to Dover Oct. 9.

In the Division IV, Region 13, 13th-seeded Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy will play host to Ashtabula Edgewood Oct. 10. If victorious, the Royals would get another shot at fourth-seeded Perry, who eliminated CVCA each of the last two years.

Elsewhere in Region 13, Woodridge was given the 17th seed and will travel to travel to 16th seeded Girard Oct. 10.