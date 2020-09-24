Stow football hangs on to beat North Royalton

Mykal Azar ran 16 times for 122 yards and one touchdown to guide Stow to a 21-14 win at North Royalton (0-4) on Sept. 18.

Dalen Stovall ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Owen Bainbridge, who finished 17-of-24 passing for 188 yards and ran for 80 yards on 11 carries.

They played a pretty good game," said Stow coach Tom Phillips. "They fought. We had a situation where we had some highs and a lot of lows."

Phillips continues to be pleased with the play of his line, which features Zach Phillips at center, Keon Johnson, Chris Miranda and Brad Leonard combining to man the two guard spots, and Mason Mennell and Van Shyjka playing the tackle positions.

"We've got to do a better job on offense," said Phillips. "We've got to get it done. As a unit, we're just shooting ourselves in the foot. We've got to put up more than 21 [points]."

Phillips was pleased with the play of Bainbridge.

"I think he stepped up," said Phillips. "That's his best [game] of the year."

Phillips was also pleased with his defense.

"What I'm happy about our defense is that in three games, we've only given up 23 yards rushing. Our pass defense is giving up 177 [yards]."