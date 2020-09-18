Woodridge football finds its mojo in rout of Springfield

PENINSULA — After last week's blowout loss to Streetsboro, the young Woodridge football team was in need of a lift.

"No matter who you're playing the game against, they always do better and feel better when they execute," said Woodridge coach Jeff Decker. "Tonight, we executed very well from the beginning of the game."

As a result, the contest Sept. 18 at Lahoski Field had to feel like a throwback to the good old days earlier this decade for the Bulldogs.

Woodridge erupted for 31 points in the first quarter and coasted to 52-0 win over Akron Springfield at Lahoski Field. The Bulldogs improved to 1-3 overall and in the Metro Athletic Conference, while Springfield dropped to 0-4.

Decker said the win was huge for the Bulldogs on a psychological level.

"With it being such a weird off-season and us not having any scrimmages, we are doing a lot of new things and have a lot of guys in new positions," Decker said. "Any time you're 0-3, you're going to get a bit down on yourself. This win was big to show us that, with regard to our schemes, this stuff works."

Tough as things have been for Woodridge in the early season, Springfield coach Dave Bosko has had it tougher. Bosko noted the Spartans were down to only 24 healthy players against Woodridge.

"It is the situation that we're in," Bosko said. "No matter what situation we're in, though, we have to keep fighting. No one is coming to save us. It's hard in a community that's not used to a lot of success to build it."

Woodridge's 3-3-5 defense had the Spartans stuck in neutral or reverse most of the night. Springfield finished with only four first downs, while the Spartans ran for minus-9 yards rushing.

Springfield quarterback Michael Fuller went just 6-of-15 for 22 yards.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' offense got on track on its second series by going to the outside.

"They didn't some things we didn't expect on defense and were determined to stop our running up the middle," Decker said. "We adjusted some things and we able to get some plays outside."

Woodridge's got its first touchdown when Dominic Stasik took a jet sweep to the left and ran 27 yards for a score with 7:38 left in the first quarter. It was the first of three touchdowns for Stasik in the first half.

The Bulldogs then faked the extra point, as holder Dominic Hitchens threw a two-point conversion pass to Christian Everly.

Springfield didn't help itself. After the Spartans next drive stalled, a high snapped forced punter Tyler Osburn to bat the ball out of the end zone for a safety.

After the ensuing free kick, Bulldog quarterback Ben Kiser hit a Stacik with a 25-yard touchdown to make it 17-0.

Kiser had the best game of his young career, going 9-of-9 for 206 yards and three touchdowns through the air, as well as four rushes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

"Our quarterback did a great job distributing the ball tonight, sometimes to guys that hadn't made plays for us yet this year," Decker said.

Kiser joked his perfect passing game came after he couldn't hit a single pass in pregame warm-ups. He noted the win was huge for the Bulldogs.

"It was just really great to get our first win," Kiser said. "I think we should have won the first two games, but this is good. It's all going to be up to us to improve every week. I think we can go far if we keep getting better."

On the Bulldogs' next possession, Kiser saw Kamari Mitchell make several nice moves on a crossing route that turned into a 50-yard gain, only for Mitchell be brought down at the one.

Kiser plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play.

The Bulldogs' defense then got into the act. Fuller was sacked and coughed up the ball, allowing Sam Mencer to scoop up the fumble and return it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Up 31-0 after one quarter, Mitchell opened the second quarter in emphatic fashion for Woodridge. He caught a 10-yard slant route, bounced off a Springfield defender and ran it all the way for a 53-yard touchown with 11:50 left in the half.

Outside of a missed 35-yard field goal by Trey Yanock, not much went wrong for Woodirdge in the first half. Yanock ended up 6-for-6 on extra point attempt.

Kiser closed the half by hitting a 3-yard bootleg pass to Kiser for a touchdown with 48 seconds left in the half.

With the running clock rules in the place, the second half went by quickly, as the Bulldogs went into straight running mode.

Running back Haniel Fanka closed out the scoring for Woodridge with 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter. Fanka led the Bulldogs with five rushes for 34 yards and touchdown.

The Bulldogs will return to Lahoski Field Sept. 25 to take on Norton at 7 p.m.