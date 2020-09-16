CVCA football breaks out with rout of Orrville

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy not only won its first game of the season, the Royals put a serious exclamation point on it.

They pounded Principals Athletic Conference rival Orrville 41-12 Sept. 11 at Royals Stadium to improve to 1-2 both overall and in the PAC-7.

“We made the improvements we had to make from weeks one and two,” CVCA head coach Dan Larlham said. “Our guys are young, and they’re learning how to become good football players right now. They showed up, made adjustments and did what they were supposed to do. Our guys were up against the wall, being 0-2 going in. We had to get a win, and we got it. I’m very pleased.”

CVCA knew it had a wild card when the team learned that the Red Riders would be without their best player.

“We knew when we didn’t see him warming up, that improved our chances,” said Larlham.

The home team took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on sophomore running back Kyle Snider’s 3-yard touchdown run up the middle. The play was set up by a 30-yard pass from senior quarterback Michael Bevington to senior wide receiver David Lewis.

“We then snapped the ball real quick and scored,” Larlham said.

Orrville pulled within 7-6 on a 16-yard touchdowns pass.

Snider’s 13-yard touchdown run upped CVCA’s lead to 14-6.

“Kyle bullied his way into the end zone,” said the coach. “Big, strong, fast kids couldn’t tackle him.”

An 18-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter made the score 14-12.

But on the first play of CVCA’s ensuing drive, Bevington and Lewis hooked up again, this time on a 59-yard scoring strike to increase the Royals’ lead to 21-12.

“It was the same play as David’s first catch that he made,” Larlham said. “We knew that was a good play for him, so we practiced it all week. We took a deep shot, and David got behind everybody, and Michael made a pretty good throw. David made an outstanding catch.”

In the second quarter, Snider scored on an 11-yard run to expand his team’s lead to 28-12 at halftime.

“Our offensive line just put everybody down, and Kyle kind of squirted out the back end up the right sideline, and nobody even touched him,” Larlham said.

Two short Bevington TD runs in the third and fourth quarters put the icing on the cake for CVCA.

“The first one was a misdirection play,” said Larlham. “We faked it one way with Kyle because he is obviously going to draw some attention. And Michael got around the edge and walked into the end zone.

“On the second one, when Michael got close to the end zone, he lowered his shoulder and got in there. He’s pretty tough.”

Bevington completed 8 of 11 passes for 182 yards.

“One of Michael’s incomplete passes was a drop, another one got batted down at the line of scrimmage,” the coach said. “As a play caller and as a quarterback, he and I try to be on the same page all the time. In the first couple weeks where he was trying to maybe do a little bit too much, we talked to him and told him to take what the defense gives you. But I also knew that Orrville was going to give us some chances to hit some big passes.

“He made the right read all night long, hung in there and took some shots but got the ball to the right players. And obviously the stat sheet and the scoreboard show that.”

Bevington ran for 132 yards on 20 carries, including a 29-yard run.

“Michael gets most of his running yards when he scrambles after we call a pass and he decides to run,” said Larlham. “In this game, there were a lot more calls for him to run. His passing was effective, so he didn’t have to scramble. When we called for him to run, that was just another facet to our offense that we need to be good at.”

Snider rushed the ball 14 times for 129 yards with a long of 24 yards.

“Kyle should get the ball more often,” Larlham said. “We feel like, as we grow as a football team, weapons are revealing themselves. So we want to make sure we can distribute the football around, and that helps Kyle when he has to carry the ball only 14 times. He still runs for more than 100 yards. Being able to not lean too heavily on him is good, but he’s obviously good enough to make the most of his opportunities.”

Lewis had two receptions for 89 yards.

Junior wide receiver Brennan Darr caught three passes for 42 yards, including a 26-yarder.

“Brennan has a big frame, so Michael knows that if the ball is anywhere close to Brennan, he’s going to come down with it, and he did that again,” Larlham said.

Defensively, Snider, doubling at inside linebacker, led the way with 11 solo tackles. Junior safety Brant Simmons had eight solo tackles.

CVCA is scheduled to travel to conference rival Tuslaw Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.