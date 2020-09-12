Woodridge football endures long night as hands of Streetsboro

Eric Clutter

Correspondent

On Sept. 11 at Streetsboro's Quinn Field, the Woodridge Bulldogs became the third team this season to get steamrolled by the Rockets 72-13.

Streetsboro is now 3-0 on the season and in the Metro Athletic Conference and has outscored its opponents 170-26 in the process.

The game was actually close for most of the first 12 minutes. Woodridge quarterback Ben Kiser hit Kamari Mitchell with a 28-yard touchdown strike in the corner of the end zone, tying the game at 7-7 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

But the Rockets, who have the explosiveness to put up bunches of points in very little time, did just that by countering with 16 straight points in the final 1:54 of the first quarter.

Streetsboro led 23-7 and were never challenged thereafter by the Bulldogs, who dropped to 0-3 overall and in MAC play.

Streetsboro scored in a variety of methods and everybody had a hand in the fun.

Senior running back Donovan Washington scored four more TDs -- all on short runs -- and finished with 91 yards in only 10 attempts.

Teammate Chris Golson had 91 yards in only four totes. The two of them were topped by Richtell McCallister who reached 100 yards in six carries and also added a scoring run.

"Our offensive line is getting better and better each week, which could be scary," said Rockets coach Pete Thompson. "They are getting better and better. You see whether it is our quarterback or our three or four running backs that we are using there, you see large chunks in the run game. All credit goes to the offensive line for moving some bodies."

For the game, Streetsboro had 10 runs of at least 20 yards.

Then there was defensive end/outside linebacker Hunter Hopperton, who had a recorded a sack for a safety and later returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to punctuate the evening for the Rockets.

While his pick-6 was not crucial to the winning cause, his sack of Kiser in the end zone with exactly 60 seconds to play in the opening period made the count 16-7 and came on the heels of Washington's second scoring run that gave Streetsboro the edge for good.

According to his coach, Hopperton is finding his niche in 2020.

"He started as a sophomore as a wide receiver last year," said Thompson. "He didn't have a defensive position and we moved him around. Tonight he lined up at defensive end, dropping in coverage. He had the pick-6 as an outside linebacker, the physical sack for the safety. He is growing leaps and bounds on the defensive side."

Washington was back in the end zone five plays later following the free kick, which gave the Rockets great field position near midfield.

In the second quarter, Streetsboro quarterback Maysun Klimak found Tyler Bodovetz for a 58-yard catch-and-run score shortly before Carter Giacomo fielded a Matthew Craig punt and took it 56 yards to the end zone.

Standout lineman Mike Hall also scored, plowing in from one-yard out to cap a 28-point second quarter that pushed the margin to 51-7 at the half.

Junior kicker Ryan Thomson made his mark, going a perfect 10-of-10 in PATs.

Freshman special-teamer Kylan Rue did not make a mark in the final box score but his effort on a kick return in the second quarter is the type of play that helps make good teams really good teams.

Following Washington's quarter-ending TD that came with no time on the clock, Streetsboro kicked off to begin the second quarter, and Woodridge returner David Thompson fielded the ball, found a wide window in the middle of the field and was en route to a a score that would have made it a two-score game again.

However, Rue did not quit on the play and took down Thompson at the 3. And wouldn't you know, two plays later, Streetsboro lineman Kolton Cutright stripped Kiser of the ball on a running play and Rockets' lineman Keisean Johnson-Wilson fell on the free ball.