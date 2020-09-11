Aurora football finds its rushing offense in rout of Tallmadge

TALLMADGE — Aurora and Tallmadge football had very different seasons in 2019.

Aurora made it all the way to the Division III state semifinals, while Tallmadge notched only one win in Mike Hay's opening season.

Tallmadge was eager to show things were different in 2020 when it welcomed Aurora to Blue Devil Stadium Sept. 11.

For a little more than quarter, Tallmadge went toe-to-toe with the Greenmen. After that, Aurora was able to impose its will.

Aurora scored 28 unanswered points to blow open a close contest, allowing the Greemen to roll to a 62-28 win at Tallmadge.

Aurora improved to 2-1, 2-0 in the Suburban League American Conference, while Tallmadge dropped to 0-2, 0-1 in the conference.

The fact Aurora saw eight different players score touchdowns on the night pleased coach Bob Mihalik.

"It was a good team win," Mihalik said. "We got our running game going and were able to work some play-action passes. I'm a little bit disappointed in our defense in the second half.

"Last week, our defense played very well, but our offense didn't," Mihalik added. "This week our offense played well, but defense didn't. As I told the guys, we've yet to put together that game where everything is working."

Hay could only rue his team's inability to keep up with Aurora.

"Obviously, they're a well-coached team. They've got some darn good football players over there," Hay said. "They're a big, physical team and we aren't right now. We're not really big, but that's no excuse for us."

Tallmadge struck first on Aurora's only major miscue of the night, as Collin Dixon picked off Aurora quarterback Alex Moore and returned the ball 45 yards for a touchdown with 7:47 left in the first.

"Collin Dixon had an excellent game for us tonight," Hay said,

Undeterred, Moore came back on Aurora's next drive with a 46-yard bomb to Ryan Weber. That would set up Moore running in a 5-yard touchdown with 6:19 left in the first, though Aurora's two-point conversion pass was intercepted by Dixon.

Moore went 7-of-12 for 187 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception, as well as eight rushes for 25 yards and a score.

Down 7-6, Aurora got its own interception return next, as Aiden Henderson picked off Tallmadge quarterback Ty Hurst and return the ball to the Blue Devil 13.

Three plays later, Aurora running back Evan McVay ran in a three-yard touchdown, which gave Aurora 13-7 lead after one quarter.

McVay finished with seven rushes for 44 yards and two scores.

Hurst would respond to the pick by leading Tallmadge to retake the lead on its next drive. The sophomore hit Seth Yacobucci with a 30-yard corner rout for a touchdown and Reece Parry's extra point made it 14-13 with 11:11 left in the first half.

One week after setting a school record for passing yards, Hurst had an up-and down night. He went 11-of-30 for 174 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Yacobucci led Tallmadge with five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Down 14-13, Aurora took command of the game by going to its running attack.

Aurora retook the lead with a 10-yard sweep for a touchdown by Joey Matousek with 5:36 left in the half, followed a 6-yard touchdown run from Dylan Fishback.

After Aurora recovered a fumble at the Tallmadge 1, fullback Toto Gomez plunged in with 1:01 left, giving Aurora a 35-14 halftime lead.

Aurora's running attack was as diverse as it was effective. The Greenmen racked up 331 yards on 37 carries with nine different players toting the rock.

"I'm happy with our offensive line tonight," Mihalik said. "After two weeks of getting pushed around a little, we were able to impose our will."

The Greemen opened the second half with McVay sweeping in a 15-yard touchdown, as he was the lone Greenmen with more than one score.

Tallmadge didn't give up when it went down 41-14.

Hurst was able to engineer a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter, hitting Dixon with a 13-yard TD pass with 5:35 left in the third, followed by a 10-yard scoring strike to Yacobucci on fourth-and-goal at the 10.

However, Moore would answer with his two touchdown pass in the third quarter. Moore would hit Ryan Papesh on crossing route for a 25-yard touchdown and then hit a 35-yard bomb to Derek Blum with 1:01 left in the third.

With Aurora up 55-28 after three quarters, both teams emptied their bench, but Aurora saved its longest touchdown for last.

Backup quarterback Matt Geier, who had taken snaps earlier in the game when Moore briefly was injured, ran a sweep to the left and went down the sideline for an 89-yard score.

That run made Geier Aurora's top runner on the night, as he finished with 106 yards on five carries.

"Matt Geier did a great job for us coming in cold," Mihalik said.