Stow football home opener postponed due to positive COVID-19 at Wadsworth

Stow-Munroe Falls football will have to wait a bit longer to play its home opener this season.

Stow athletic director Cyle Feldman confirmed Thursday that the Bulldogs' home opener has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test at Wadsworth.

Andrew Hill, superintendent of Wadsworth City Schools, announced the postponement in a news release Thursday.

"In an effort to provide our community with information, while protecting the privacy of the student involved, I am writing to inform you that we have a member of our JV/Varsity football team that is considered positive for COVID-19," Hill said. "We have made the decision to postpone our JV and Varsity football games against Stow-Munroe Falls (on 9/4 and 9/5) and to postpone JV/Varsity football practices until the contact tracing process is completed by the Medina County Health Department and further guidance is provided."

Feldman noted the game may be made up later in the season.

Stow defeated Barberton 16-8 in its season opener Aug. 28 on the road. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Medina Highland Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.