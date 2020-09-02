Stow football endures two-day game to get past Barberton in opener

STAFF REPORT

Stow 16, Barberton 8

Senior Dalen Stovall and junior Owen Bainbridge each scored a touchdown on Saturday afternoon to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a Week 1 win at Rudy Sharkey Stadium.

Stow led 2-0 on Friday night via a safety, and then the game was suspended due to inclement weather. The rain, lightning and thunder from Friday night were not around Saturday as sunshine greeted the Bulldogs and the Magics when they took the field.