Hudson field hockey dominates Hathaway Brown in district semifinal

Staff Report

The Hudson field hockey team shook off the 43 degree temperature and a steady mist Oct. 27 to advance to their sixxht consecutive Northeast district finals.

Hudson routed No. 6 seed Hathaway Brown 9-0 at Malson Field in a district semifinal.

No. seed Magnificat defeated Hawken Oct. 27 in the other semifinal. to advance to play Hudson was set to host the district final Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. at Malson Field.

Hudson coach Louise Knox, was proud of her veteran team’s effort vs. the Blazers.

“They worked hard to win the ball, and communicated well, working together from the backfield to the forward line," Knox said. "We attacked aggressively inside the 25 and executed on our corners."

Hudson out cornered the Blazers, whose lineup only includes one senior, 14-0 and outshot them 37-1.

The Explorers' leading scorer Marita Johnson stayed hot in the cool weather, putting Hudson up 1-0 on one of a penalty corner, tipping in an assist from senior Hanna Killeen with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

Johnson added an unassisted goal at 12:49 in the second quarter, putting Hudson up 2-0. Two minutes later, Killeen scored the first of her two goals (to go with 3 assists), one-timing the rebound from a Jamison Cart entry off the goalie’s pads for a 3-0 lead.

In spite of the 25 saves from Blazer junior goalie Anna Sharkunov, her aggressiveness away from the goal mouth betrayed her more often than not. At 5:05 of 2Q, when a long entry pass by senior Morgan Lindow from in front of the HB bench rattled between the keeper's legs, leaving Sophomore Brooke Buchanan alone in front of the empty goal to give Hudson a four goal advantage.

Johnson completed her hat trick, burying another textbook corner ball, inserted by Sarah Lozina to Cart to Killeen and in for a 5-0 Hudson lead at the break.

Hudson didn’t let up in the second half. Buchanan led off the scoring with a bullet from just inside the circle for her 2nd and a 6-0 lead.

Junior Forward Reagan Timko got on the score sheet, ramming another rebound home to make it 7-0 after three quarters.

Six minutes into the fourth quarter, sophomore forward Lindsay Rohwedder pulled a ball away from the HB keeper to assist on Killeen’s snd goal.

Rohwedder completed the scoring behind HB’s goalie with 7:03 left in the game, on an assist from Cart in the right slot.

As the rain picked up, so did the intensity, and the last four minutes featured five more Hudson corners, and an exceptional save off the goal line by HB Sophomore Caroline Schroth, leading to the 9-0 final.

Knox previewed the district final against Magnificat.

“We know it will be a highly competitive and intense game," Knox said. "Our girls are coachable and ready to work hard to achieve their goals … one day at a time."