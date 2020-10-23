Hudson field hockey dominates Laurel in playoff opener

Staff Report

In most sports, the No. 9 seed is typically an underdog to the No. 1 seed.

So it was when the top seeded Hudson field hockey opened its OHSAA playoff run at Malson Field Oct. 21, rolling past Laurel School 11-0.

The Gators brought a loud contingent to town, but the Explorers did the ‘biting’ in this game.

Hudson earned their first corner just over one minute into the game. A minute later, senior Hanna Killeen ripped a backhand shot off the Laurel keeper, where sophomore forward Brooke Buchanan was waiting to slot home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Hudson doubled their lead to 2-0 when junior midfielder Sarah Lozina buried the first of her two goals, off an and assist by Buchanan at the 7:06 mark of the first quarter. Two minutes earlier, Lozina probably should have had an assist as well, but senior Marita Johnson was unable to get her stick on the ball.

Johnson more than atoned for the missed opportunity, scoring the next three goals for Hudson.

The first was an unassisted tally, as Johnson stole a Laurel clearing attempt, pulling the ball and keeper to her left, and then depositing the goal in the far right corner for a 3-0 lead..

The Explorers closed out the quarter, and for all intents and purposes the game, with two beautiful team goals. Johnson made it 4-0 at 1:40, with a deft assist from Senior midfield Morgan Lindow, who redirected a Killeen pass in tight quarters.

Changing speeds, Lindow ripped her second assist of the evening to Johnso,n who swept the ball home off of the Laurel goaltender’s right pad for a 5-0 lead.

Hudson's lone goal in the second quarter came off the fourth of Hudson's 9 penalty corners. Buchanan inserted to senior Jamison Cart, who pushed the ball to senior co-captain Maggie Murray, who found an open Hannah Widdoes, and the junior midfielder finished for her first of two goals.

It should be noted that Cart and Murray are now tri-captains, as coach Louise Knox awarded Killeen a captain's band this week in practice.

The four seniors hold down the spine of the Explorers with Murray in defense, Cart at defensive midfield, Killeen at central attacking midfield and Johnson at the center forward.

Hudson finished with a 22-0 advantage in shots on goal. The Laurel keepers made 11 saves.

Second-half goals included one by senior Elena Bianconi, Killeen’s second, Widdoes' second and Lozina’s second.

Sophomore Ryan St. Pierre assisted on two goals from corners, while Bianconi added an assist. The Bach twins, Lydia and Meredith, each tallied an assist.

Hudson will host the district semi-inal at home vs # 6 seed Hathaway Brown on Oct. 27. Hathaway Brown defeated Walsh Jesuit 2-0 in their quarterfinal match-up.

The winner of the semifinal will play in the district final on October 31, at the home of the better seeded team.