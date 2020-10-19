Hudson field hockey sweeps Toledo teams ahead of playoffs

Staff Report

The scores may have been the same, but the Hudson field hockey plays two different games during its regular-season ending trip to Toledo Oct. 17.

Hudson beat Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley Country Day School by the same 6-0 scores.

In the first of the final two games before the playoffs, Hudson dominated a young Ottawa Hills team. The Green Bears rarely crossed midfield until the fourth quarter, when most of Hudson’s starters were on the sidelines.

Hudson’s Hailey Nagaj recorded the first of only three needed saves in the fourth quarter. By contract, Ottawa Hills goaltender Sydney Klein made 25 saves under constant pressure from the Explorers, keeping the game from getting out of hand early.

Sophomore forward Brooke Buchanan directed the first of her two goals past Klein at 8:13 of the first quarter to put Hudson in front 1-0. She was assisted by senior Hanna Killeen.

Less than 40 seconds later, Hudson’s leading scorer — Marita Johnson — tapped home her own rebound to give Hudson a 2-0 lead.

Buchanan’s second goal of the game was unassisted, and gave Hudson a 3-0 lead right before halftime.

The Explorers’ added 2 unassisted goals in the third quarter by midfield junior Sarah Lozina and junior forward Kaci Ramlow to make it 5-0.

Senior forward Elena Biaconi closed out the scoring, with an assist from senior Caroline Conaway, on Hudson’s 14th and last penalty corner of the game.

Ottawa Hills didn’t earn their lone corner until there was 4:35 left in the game. Hudson had 32 shots on goal to only 3 for Ottawa Hills.

Whether it was weary legs, a more skilled opponent or moving from a fast turf to the grass field at Maumee Valley, Hudson started the second game slow.

The Explorers possessed the ball in the Hawks end of the field for most of the first half, but produced few chances, including four penalty corners. The game went to halftime tied 0-0.

The second half was a different story, thanks to a hat trick by Johnson, and a rare penalty “stroke” for Hudson. A stroke pits the goalie one on one against a stationary shooter.

Center forward Hanna Killeen deftly pulled the ball away from the Hawks goaltender and backhanded the unassisted goal past her for a 1-0 Hudson lead three minutes into the half.

Johnson scored the first of her three goals at the 9:22 mark in quarter (assisted by Ramlow), before adding her second tally unassisted to put Hudson up 3-0.

At 11:22 of the fourth quarter, a Maumee Valley defender touched the ball with her foot while positioned behind the goalie, giving the Explorers the penalty stroke.

Hudson senior co-caption Jamison Cart deposited the stroke inside the left goalpost to make it 4-0.

Buchanan pushed the lead to 5-0 three minutes later with an assist from Johnson, before Johnson notched her third with two seconds on the clock, thanks to a perfect pass by senior Morgan Lindow.

Hudson out-cornered Maumee 11-0, and had 23 shots on goal to only 2 for the Hawks. Nagaj had 2 saves for the Explorers.

Given the No. 1 seed in the Northeast district tournament, Hudson was set to open the postseason Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Malson Stadium against the winner of the Orange-Laurel game.