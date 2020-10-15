Hudson field hockey drops heartbreaker to defending champion

Staff Report

In a rematch of the 2018 OHSAA championship Game, the Hudson field hockey team lost a heartbreaker to host Columbus Academy 2-1 in overtime Oct. 12.

Hudson lead 1-0 on a goal by senior forward Marita Johnson — assisted by Jamison Cart — at 4:29 before halftime. It looked like they were up to the challenge against the two-time defending state champion Vikings.

However, Academy's Northwestern bound senior and 2019 state player of the year Regan Cornelius had other plans.

With the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, Cornelius controlled the ball along the Hudson baseline, before unleashing a hip high bullet from just inside the circle that squeezed past Hudson goaltender Hailey Nagaj, tying the contest at 1-1 with 8:36 left.

Hudson coaches appeared to lobby for a dangerous ball on the shot to no avail. Both teams traded late chances before heading to overtime tied 1-1.

The Lady Explorers began the seven-on-seven overtime session down a player, as junior midfielder Hannah Widdoes received a yellow card with 2:36 left in regulation,

It didn’t take long for Columbus Academy to capitalize on the extra player.

Less than 1 minute into overtime, the Vikings scored the game winner on a penalty corner from Suzy L’Hommedieu.

Hudson had the better of the scoring chances on the day, 8-5, and held a 6-3 advantage in corners.

Nagaj had three saves in net for Hudson, while the Columbus Academy keeper Sona Santry stopped seven shots. The physical game also featured one green and one yellow card shown to each team.

Despite the tough loss, Hudson field hockey received good news following the game.

Explorers coach Louise Knox was named Ohio High School Field Hockey Coach of the Year for 2020.

Knox' team also earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Northeast Ohio district playoffs, and will have home field advantage through the district finals, scheduled to be played on Oct. 31.

The Explorers will open the playoffs by hosting the winner of the Orange-Laurel game Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Hudson was set close out the regular season Oct. 17, when they travel to Toledo for a double header against Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley.