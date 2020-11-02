Twinsburg's Cain sees season end at Boardman regional meet

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Dealing with a slower start, Aiden Cain was not alone in having to navigate through some challenging competition at the Boardman Division I Regional Championships.

There were some muddy spots, but the loaded boys cross country regional meet was too much as the Twinsburg junior attempted to reach the state meet as an individual qualifier.

Twinsburg head coach Sarah Kmet knew it would be difficult for Cain to make the cut for the coveted state meet at Fortress Obetz in Obetz on Nov. 7.

The Boardman Regional was loaded with talent.

Kmet was right as even a two-time regional qualifier like Cain had to fight and battle for each place at Spartan Stadium.

Cain finished 155th overall at the Boardman regional. Cain registered a clocking of 18 minutes and 59.1 seconds.

“Aiden just didn't have it today,” said Kmet. “He was well back early into the race and I think that took the wind out of his sails.”

“He was disappointed, but is now very motivated for track season,” pointed out Kmet.

“I am proud of Aiden for having persevered during such an unusual season,” added the Tiger mentor.

Twinsburg’s boys finished 11th overall out of 24 schools with 332 points at the Madison Division I District Championships.

Kmet’s girls squad placed 10th at the Madison District meet.

Cain was clocked at districts in 16:48.20, which was 27th overall.