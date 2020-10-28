Woodridge cross country opens postseason by sweeping district titles

Steve Batko

Correspondent

District cross country team titles were claimed by both the boys and girls teams from Woodridge and Ryan Champa remains unbeaten with an individual district championship.

Check, check, and check.

Now onto regional action for the Bulldog Division II cross country juggernaut..

With two straight Ohio team titles under their collective belt for the loaded Woodridge boys, the district crown was just part of the process, right?

It was a given that the boys would win the team title at the Lorain County Community College for the Division II District Championships in Elyria Oct. 24. Correct?

No.

The Bulldogs boys had to fight and battle for that team championship because of a strong field, led by Bay Village. It was earned by Jeff Howard’s club.

“Bay Village is currently a top-five team in Ohio and will be hard to handle,” commented Howard, heading into the district action.

While Champa heads Woodridge as Ohio’s top finisher from the state meet in 2019 and is joined by fellow All-Ohioans Andrew Lauck and Aaron Dutt, and a cast of other post season veterans, Bay gave Woodridge a battle to the end.

Woodridge edged Bay for the team title by a mere 10 points. Champa got his district title and has yet to be beaten this season.

“The boys grabbed their third consecutive district championship and moved one step closer to chasing a three-peat at the state meet in a couple of weeks,” noted Howard.

“Ryan Champa remained undefeated as he led the Bulldogs to the win,” he added.

Champa won out of 117 runners by registering a time of 16 minutes and 43.7 seconds.

Another great story line is that the Woodridge girls also won a team championship after two straight years of being the runner up!

“After back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019, the girls team ran a great team race to win the Lorain District Championship meet,” declared Howard.

The top seven finishing teams in Elyria and those individuals that finish in the top 28 advanced to the Boardman Division II Regional Championships Oct. 31.

In girls’ action, Woodridge had five athletes place in the top 18!

Woodridge won the district title by outscoring state-ranked Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 57-66, plus state-ranked clubs from league rival Lodi Cloverleaf (76), and Richfield Revere (86).

“The course was a muddy mess, but Izzy Best paced a pack of Bulldogs to victory over state-ranked Hathaway Brown, Cloverleaf, and Revere,” proclaimed Howard.

Despite the mud creating an actual course re-route in Elyria, Best ran faster than her district race last fall.

Best placed fourth overall and the junior was timed at 19:45.3. She bested her 2019 time by 13 seconds!

The Lady Bulldogs have a fabulous freshman class led by Reese Reaman, but at the district race, it was Eloise Willett who stepped up and had a remarkable post season debut.

Willett placed 10th overall with a time of 20:23.2.

“Eloise ran the best race of her season to finish second for Woodridge while Anastasia Bakuhn, Reese Reaman, and Joy McFarland rounded out the scoring five,” said an elated Howard.

Bakuhn, a battle-tested senior, ran 12th overall with a clocking of 20:46.5 for the Bulldogs.

On the heels of Bakuhn was Reaman, who crossed in 20:56.3 in her post season debut to snag 13th place overall.

A rising sophomore, McFarland took 18th-place with a time of 21:32.2.

Also running fine for Woodridge was sophomore Kathryn Kiley and experienced junior Leighton Kline, who grabbed 19th and 20th-place overall, respectively. Kiley was timed at 21:42.4 and Kline, 21:47.2.

“Kathryn and Leighton ran well and would have qualified individually in the competitive field,” pointed out Howard, of his sixth and seventh runners.

According to Howard, the Woodridge girls will be looking for their 16th consecutive state berth as a team at Boardman.

The boys’ team will race for their 17th straight team berth to states!

At Lorain CCC, the top six boys’ teams and those individuals that finish in the top 24 advanced to the regionals.

“Our boys team held off a strong Bay Village team by 10 points,” noted Howard.

With five runners finishing in the top 12 spots behind a superb 58-second top-five gap time, Woodridge edged powerful Bay 42-52 as well as Fairview Park (114), Cloverleaf (115), and Keystone (118). Fairview Park and Cloverleaf were also state-ranked.

As for Champa, he was the class of the meet,

Champa beat CVCA’s Drennan Akins (16:53.2) in the top pack as well as the Bay duo of Jude Ault (17:01.9) and Will Warren (17:03.4).

“Ryan has been running well,” noted Howard, who in his 27th overall season, realizes the potential pressures of being the runner to beat in Ohio.

Lauck, a senior, had a sensational race as he ran eighth at the district with a time of 17:21.8 for the deep Bulldogs.

“Andrew Lauck and Aaron Dutt also grabbed top ten finishes while Caden Hibbs and Seth Singer finished 11-12 to complete the scoring,” observed Howard. “Hibbs was our number two runner at the league meet.”

A talented junior, Dutt ran 10th overall by registering a time of 17:38.1.

Hibbs is a Bulldog senior who raced to an 11th-place effort and a clocking of 17:41.2. Singer was right behind Hibbs with a time of 17:41.7 as the sophomore placed 12th.

“Andrew Shaheen and Ryan Lauck also would have qualified to the Regional Championships individually as they finished 14th and 16th, respectively,” remarked Howard.

Shaheen ran 14th overall as the junior had a time of 17:46.3.

A senior, Ryan Lauck finished 16th overall with a clocking of 17:49.8 for the Bulldogs.

In regional competition, the Bulldog teams will be vying for team honors as the top six boys and girls’ teams, plus those individual runners that finish in the top 24 of each race will qualify for the state championships.

Howard’s girls’ squad should finish higher in regionals than the fifth-place in 2019 while the boys are the defending champions.