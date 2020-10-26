Hudson girls cross country crowds the front to win at districts

Steve Batko

Correspondent

With four runners among the mix in the top 14 finishes, Hudson’s girls cross country team won its second straight district title as six of the seven runners competed last year.

This fall, Hudson captured the district title at the GlenOak Division I Districts Oct. 24 after Hudson won in 2019 at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Cortland.

At the strong GlenOak field, the top nine teams and those individuals that finish in the top 36 places advanced to the Boardman Regional Championships Oct. 31.

Hudson edged Federal League powers Massillon Jackson 76-85 as well as Green (95) for team honors at GlenOak.

Fueled by a sensational senior class, Hudson was paced by veteran big-meet performer Sydney Gallagher.

Gallagher crossed eighth overall with a clocking of 19 minutes and 14.82 seconds. She improved on last year’s 10th-place finish and time (19:42).

Another top 15 district finisher from a year ago – senior Jordyn Hopgood has added a top-ten finish by virtue of her time of 19:26.49, which was 10th.

Senior Brenna Beucler, last fall’s district runner up, contributed as she ran 13th with a time of 19:41.83.

Beucler was followed closely by senior Emmaline Hannaan, who ran eighth in 2019. Hannan’s time this time was 19:42.28.

Both junior Story Jones and senior Sarah Weldon returned to district action as they finished 21st and 35th, respectively. Jones’s time was 20:26.90 and Weldon crossed in 20:33.74.

Senior Riley Gaynor finished 51st overall in 21:11.03.

Hudson placed third in last year’s regional meet and is seeking a fifth straight team berth to the state championships.