Hudson boys cross country wins seventh consecutive district title

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Different setting, same result.

While the course venue may have changed a bit this fall along with the alignment in Northeast Ohio due to COVID-19, the Hudson boys cross country squad prevailed.

Hudson ran well as a team and captured the program’s seventh consecutive district title!

This time, the district crown was won by the Explorers at the GlenOak Division I Districts held in Canton.

Last season, Hudson won at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Cortland.

At the loaded GlenOak field, the top eight teams and those individuals that finish in the top 32 places, advanced to the Boardman Regional Championships Oct. 31.

With four runners crossing in the top 21 spots, Hudson had the firepower to win the team title by outscoring North Canton Hoover 103-133, along with Massillon Jackson (138), another powerhouse squad from the Federal League.

“We were not worried about running on this course as we have run invitationals at GlenOak in the past years, so we were prepared to run well there,” pointed out Hudson head coach Mark McConnell.

The balanced district also included qualifying teams from Louisville (147), Stow-Munroe Falls (149), GlenOak (173), Uniontown Lake (191), and Green (243).

“There are fewer districts in total during this unique season, so each district is stronger than they usually are, and GlenOak was definitely a strong district,” commented McConnell.

Paced by four-year senior standout Jack Root, Hudson kept its district title winning streak alive and well.

“This is our seventh consecutive district title,” professed McConnell. “That is a very impressive achievement.”

Root led the charge for the talented Explorers.

After placing eighth in last year’s district at Trumbull County Fairgrounds, Root finished seventh at GlenOak.

Root registered a time of 16 minutes and 13.82 seconds for the Explorers. Although it’s tough to compare seasons and courses, Root’s clocking in 2019 was 16:20.05.

“Jack did exactly what I have come to expect from a four-year veteran and one of our team captains,” explained McConnell. “He was exactly what we needed at the front to lead us to a strong team performance.”

With so much experience and depth, it’s hard to believe that Hudson had only three athletes who ran at districts last season.

That’s what strong program depth can do for a squad.

Competing in his first post season was senior Elliot Durkee, who has impressed the Hudson staff all season long.

Durkee was the second Explorer to cross the finish line at Bob Commings Field.

Finishing 11th overall, Durkee put up a time of 16:25.39 for the deep Explorers.

McConnell was elated with his four senior runners as Gabe Shale and Kyle Betz also shined in the meet.

A senior as a returning district performer, Betz played a key role as did Shale.

The improving Shale did not run in last year’s district meet and responded this fall with a time of 16:40.11 to place 20th overall, just in front of Betz.

Crossing next was Betz, who raced 21st overall with a time of 16:40.30. Last season, Betz registered a district time of 17:09.83.

A trio of juniors rounded out the Explorers lineup - Drew Hartline, Titan Casey and Kyle Papczun.

With a time of 17:10.54, Hartline ran to a 44th-place finish at GlenOak while Casey ran 48th in 17:21.36. Last season Casey was fifth at districts.

McConnell was pleased with the club’s first-time post season runners and saw positive all over the course.

“Titan (Casey) is continuing to progress and get right from earlier in the season,” pointed out McConnell. “We are seeing many positives with Titan and will continue to work with him.”

Papczun crossed 55th overall with a time of 17:24.94 for the Explorers.

“We must now prepare as a team for the challenging regional that comes Saturday,” remarked McConnell.

The Boardman regional will be rugged as will produce eight team qualifiers to the state championships along with the top 32 individual finishers.

“I was very proud of all of my first-time post season runners,” McConnell stressed. “No one ran a perfect race, but I was extremely impressed with how my team handled the pressure and intensity of their first post-season race.”

Capturing the individual district title at GlenOak was Lake senior Nathan Moore, who crossed with a blazing time of 15:27.66.

Among the clubs looking to make a statement at Boardman are Lakewood St. Edward, Cleveland St. Ignatius, Kenston, Walsh Jesuit, Rocky River, Hoover, Jackson, Mentor, Brunswick, and Lake.

Last fall, Hudson was the regional runner up to Kenston while St. Ignatius and Solon were also in the mix