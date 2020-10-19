Woodridge cross country sweeps titles at first MAC championship meet

AKRON — Maroon is a well-understood color when it comes to Northeast Ohio cross-country.

As in if you're running with the maroon, with Woodridge coming off yet another boys state title in 2019, you're doing well.

Field junior Owen Roberts didn't just run with Woodridge's leading pack Oct. 15.

He split it, taking fourth in the Metro Athletic Conference Championships with a time of 17:05.

Originally, Roberts' race plan was more about the green (Cloverleaf) than the maroon (Woodridge), but that soon changed.

"My race strategy was to stay with Cloverleaf's number one guy but I found out afterward that he had a stress fracture," Roberts said. "So after that, I just tried to stay up within Woodridge's top three."

As a result of his finish, Roberts will make the jump from honorable mention all-league in 2019 to first team.

"My goal was to get first team and even top five so knowing that even after I've had kind of a slow start to the year time-wise and place-wise, it was good to finally get back on track as a team and as an individual today," Roberts said. "That was actually my PR time for the year, so I'm just happy to keep getting better and I want to ride this momentum into (the) district and regional meets."

Streetsboro coach Jon Hannan also asked his star sophomore, Zachary Vales, to stick with Woodridge Thursday.

"I always tell him just to stay with the pack of Woodridge (runners) because those guys are so good at pacing," Hannan said. "Whereas Woodridge has eight of those guys of his caliber and they're all really good at pacing, he doesn't really have anybody at practice to run with, so I always tell him just to stay right on those guys' hips and work with them throughout the race, so I definitely think he did a good job on that."

Vales finished a second ahead of the Bulldogs' fifth runner to take eighth in the league with a time of 17:14.

That one-second margin meant more than the difference between eighth and ninth.

It was also the difference between first-team and second-team all-conference.

Meanwhile, Roberts' fourth-place finish made a big deal in the race for second place in the team standings.

First place, of course, was never up for debate.

The Woodridge boys won the team title by 53 points with senior Ryan Champa leading the entire way to take the individual championship with a time of 16:47.

Bulldogs senior Caden Hibbs and junior Aaron Dutt waged a spirited battle for second, crossing the line a second apart.

Streetsboro junior Kylee Malloy was the first Portage County runner to cross the line in the girls race, placing 13th (14th overall) with her time of 21:20.

Mallory thus snapped a long streak of Bulldogs and Colts runners as the first 13 to cross the line were from Cloverleaf or Woodridge.

Colts senior Sophia Spencer won the individual title, passing Woodridge junior Izzy Best on the downhill of the distinctive summit that distinguishes Goodyear Heights Metro Park.

Best (2nd, 19:32) and Bulldogs freshman Reese Reaman (3rd, 19:50) soon followed as Woodridge took eight of the top 11 spots to edge Cloverleaf for the girls team title 24-35.