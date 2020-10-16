Tallmadge girls run well at Bulldog Invitational

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Tallmadge girls cross country team has not competed in a lot of meets this season, so head coach Jeremy Huth is hoping his team running Oct. 10 at the Stow Bulldog Invitational will help set the team up for the postseason.

The Blue Devils got off to a pretty good start by finishing fourth with 97 points in the nine-team competition, which was held at Silver Springs Park in Stow.

Stow-Munroe Falls won the meet with 28 points. Medina Highland finished second with 62 points and Mayfield was third with 81 points.

“We had a couple individuals who ran really well and continue to do so,” Huth said.

Junior Ana Crangle led the way for Tallmadge by finishing fourth with a time of 20 minutes, 23.01 seconds.

“That was Ana’s second-best time ever,” said Huth. “She just continues to be an upfront runner. Anybody who is running in the top five of these meets is a solid runner and has the potential to run at the next level. Ana has worked so hard this season, and I’m just so proud to see the results that she’s getting.”

Freshman Cara Basso finished 17th with a time of 21:47.93.

“Cara just continues to run well,” the coach said. “She had a top 20 finish, which is outstanding for a freshman.”

Senior Mackenzie Moran finished 21st with a time of 22:04.36, and junior Katrina Hunt placed 25th with a clocking of 22:16.07.

“Mackenzie and Katrina ran together the entire race,” said Huth. “Early on, Katrina was pushing the race for those two, and Mackenzie was trying to hold on. Then, late in the race, Mackenzie made a move and had a nice finish.”

Senior Kelsey Bellman finished 34th with a time of 22:55.08.

“This group has dealt with a lot of adversity this year,” Huth said. “We’ve lost a couple top runners to injury, but I still think these girls have a lot of potential with their experience. We just need to keep working day by day.”

Tallmadge is scheduled to compete at the Suburban League Championship at Silver Creek Metro Park in Norton Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.