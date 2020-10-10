Twinsburg cross country ramps up preparation for postseason

As the Twinsburg cross country program looks towards the most critical meets of the fall and the postseason, the focus will be on individual times and training.

That’s not to say that those improving individual times can equate to more team success, but with the strength of the league and the Division I field in northeast Ohio, team accomplishments will be a challenge.

Longtime head coach Sarah Kmet likes what she has seen from the young and building Tiger boys and girls teams.

Twinsburg hosted league rival Wadsworth Oct. 1 and runs at league and state powerhouse Hudson in a tough league meet Oct. 10 to close the regular season dual meet campaign.

The approach to these Suburban League National Conference meets will be more about training schedules.

In boys action, Twinsburg lost 24-33 to Wadsworth (6-2 in all meets and 4-1 in the league).

For the girls, Kmet saw her squad win 16-39 over a solid Grizzlies unit (6-2, 3-2).

However, like many programs across the state, coaches are adjusting their lineups for training purposes with the emphasis on upcoming league and district meets.

“We ran partial squads against Wadsworth,” pointed out Kmet.

“Against Wadsworth, we did not race Aiden Cain, Sam Wales-McGrath, Katie Vasiliauskas, Sophie Besett and Emma Sweeney for training purposes,” Kmet added. “Wadsworth also sat their top runners so it proved to be an even better decision.”

“Vince Sciarabba led the boys team with his second-place overall finish,” observed Kmet.

Sciarabba was followed by teammates Max Howard, Brian Nesic, Aiden Bennage and Haridu Peiris.

“Cordi Firem got her first career win as the girls swept the top four spots,” noted Kmet. “Following Cordi was Jessica Abrams, Lauren McClung, Ava Turner and Gunita Sran.”

“We wrap up our regular season at Hudson next Friday and then we begin our postseason run,” added Kmet. “We are healthy and running well so I am optimistic.”

The Tiger teams will compete at the Suburban League Championships at Silver Creek Metro Park Oct. 15 in Norton at 9 a.m.

Looking ahead, the Division I district championship meet will be at Madison High on Oct. 24.

The 25-team district field will produce eight qualifying teams and the top 32 individuals not on qualifying teams. The course at Madison is a new on-campus course that made its debut in August.