Hudson girls cross country runs past Stow

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Looking to gain momentum for what promises to be a productive postseason, the Hudson girls cross country team continued to make strides.

The Explorers beat league rival Stow-Munroe Falls at Hudson Springs Park by grabbing six of the top seven places.

Head coach Megan Petraska is looking for senior leadership to push the stretch drive.

“The girls had a big breakthrough this weekend to go 2-3-4-5-6 against a great Stow squad and are really starting to drop times at the right time,” explained Petraska.

Pacing Hudson was senior Brenna Beucler, who grabbed second-place with a time of 19 minutes, 30 seconds.

Stow’s gifted Jayla Atkinson won the race by posting a time of 19:23. Finishing second for the Explorers was senior Emmaline Hannan, who crossed with a clocking of 19:33.

“Brenna ran very well against a very talented Jayla Atkinson and Emmaline raced so well to stay within a few seconds of Brenna,” remarked Petraska.

Sydney Gallagher, a senior, secured fourth place overall with a time of 19:42.

Two more battle-tested senior athletes came next for the Explorers – Jordyn Hopgood and Sarah Weldon. Hopgood ran fifth in 20:12 and Weldon was sixth in 20:43.

“Sydney and Jordyn continue to have their best seasons to date and have both been so solid for us every week,” noted the coach.

Junior Story Jones took seventh-place with a time of 20:54 while senior Riley Gaynor ran 12th in 21:33.

“Sarah Weldon, Story Jones and Riley Gaynor all raced with lots of fire this week and their workouts have been great, so we are looking forward to continued strong races from them,” said Petraska. “The same goes for Lena Clemens and Emily Ritenour, who are really working hard and coming through in the clutch.”

Other top finishers for Hudson were Clemens (21:45), a sophomore, and Ritenour (21:46), a senior, along with freshman Rowan Cahalane (21:53) and junior Claire Campanelli (21:59).

“Overall, nearly every runner dropped significant time since our last race on this course two weeks ago,” said Petraska.

“Leading the charge in time drops and dropping over 30 seconds were Rowan Cahalane, Claire Campanelli, Ellie Gallagher, Ali Menendez, Eve Jones, Zoe Kippley, Natalie Brown, Emma Beegle, Ava Lukac, Laurel Rotunno, Mariana Manzo-Puente, Marlena Duliga, Juliette Lamb, Kailtyn Weaver, Annika Kippley, Deja Bao, Kate Orazen, Malia Lewis, Bridget Hill, and Kayla Roumie.”

Hudson, which finished 10th in Ohio last year, hosts Twinsburg Oct. 9 in league action.

Petraska will be fighting to win the Suburban League National Conference title Oct. 17 at Norton’s Silver Creek Metro Park. Action starts at 9 a.m.

In 2019, Hudson won 40-63 over Wadsworth and Twinsburg (84). The Division I district championships are set for Oct. 24 as Hudson hopes to repeat as the district champs