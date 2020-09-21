Hudson girls cross country sweeps past North Royalton

Steve Batko

Correspondent

This isn’t the fall to compare times and finishes to the previous cross-country season – a campaign the Hudson girls team was excited to embark on.

With the potential to finish among the finest teams in Ohio in Division I this season, the Explorers are dealing with a new-look schedule, focusing on league dual meets at locations that vary.

Hudson easily beat North Royalton 15-50 in a Suburban League National Conference meet Sept. 19.

“We are starting to see the time drops we hope for as we move into the second half of the regular season,” said head coach Megan Petraska. “With almost every course being new to us this year, it has been hard to compare to years past, but we have been able to track excellent progress week-to week in terms the girls’ of placement on the team and time.”

Petraska went on to say, “To help us estimate where we might stack up against other teams we would normally see at invitationals, we are keeping an eye on how teams we have competed against are faring.”

“Of course, this is all just based on guessing, so we have really just continued to stay focused on our goals as Petroski team and what we can do each day and each week to get closer to achieving them.”

Hudson grabbed the top nine finishes against the Bears.

Sydney Gallagher was the winner with a time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds.

Brenna Beucler was next at 20:00, followed by Jordyn Hopgood at 20:26, Emmaline Hannan 20:50, Sarah Weldon 21:16, Riley Gaynor 21:52, Story Jones 21:58, Nataleigh Nigrelli 22:00 and Emily Ritenour, who crossed in 22:11.

“Overall, we are very pleased with everything we are seeing from our runners,” said Petraska. “They come to practice motivated and ready to work. We worked with every runner to set a goal time and many have already achieved their times, with many more running within 20 seconds of their goal time already.”

“This, along with some big gains by a lot of our JV/varsity bubble runners and our core group of open runners, points to some additional potential we hope to achieve by the end of the season.”